Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is Now a Family Affair

Netflix’s Wednesday is back for a second season, and this time, the spotlight is not just on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, who seems to be born for the role. The upcoming season promises a darker narrative as the entire Addams clan joins Wednesday in her supernatural journey.

Wednesday Season 2

As reported by Tudum by Netflix, executive producer Alfred Gough said, “Wednesday Season 1 was a table setter, but there’s still so much of the world left to see. It’s been exciting to expand the scope and the vision of the show this season.” A sentiment agreed by co-creator and co-showrunner Miles Millar: “We have a broader canvas and more toys to play with. The world of Nevermore is much expanded — and we had a great time doing it.”

Aside from Ortega, her family members will also reprise their roles from the first season, with a few additions. Ortega also expanded her role for the second season and serves as a producer. She said of the experience, “I’ve learned so much this season. It’s been so cool being a part of conversations — talking about the color of blood or the color of prosthetics. To be able to learn from someone like Tim firsthand has been a very special experience.”

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s brother, in Season 1. He’s back for Season 2, this time, also as a student at Nevermore Academy. Victor Dorobantu is also back as Thing, together with Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Gomez is Wednesday and Pugsley’s father, and Morticia’s husband. Guzmán said of his character, “Gomez Addams is one of the most loving individuals that you will ever meet in this world, galaxy, or universe. He’s a very loving father, very loving husband. He definitely is a family man.” Catherine-Zeta Jones is Morticia Addams, the family’s matriarch, who in Season 2 is also moving to Nevermore Academy, much to Wednesday’s chagrin. Fred Armisen is also back as Uncle Fester, one of the few adults whom Wednesday trusts.

Joining the family for the second season is Grandma Hester Frump, Morticia’s mother, played by Joanna Lumley. Gough said of the character, “Wednesday and Hester get along great. Other than Fester, her Grandmama is probably Wednesday's favorite person and the one she feels the most kinship with. Hester is also somebody Wednesday can use against her mother. It’s a delicious family triangle to set up.”