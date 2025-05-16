Universal Horror Unleashed Brings Texas Chainsaw Massacre to Vegas in 2025

Universal Horror Unleashed is preparing to open its highly anticipated haunted house attraction, loosely based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, on August 14 at AREA15 in Las Vegas. With this immersive horror experience, guests are invited inside and into the terrifying world of the 1974 cult classic, discovering an experience that closely follows the film's plot.

The haunted house is located within AREA15, a one-of-a-kind entertainment complex that offers immersive experiences and interactive attractions. From a dark visit to a Texas cemetery, visitors will travel to a dusty rural gas station and end up inside a decaying farmhouse, where they will meet Leatherface and his family.

"The film is brutal itself, so we absolutely wanted to match that intensity," design manager Stephen Morrison says. "You're going to go into the farmhouse. You're going to be pursued by Leatherface."

One of the attraction's standout features is the 'Kill Vault,' a labyrinthine experience comprised of four unsettling zones where actors portray disturbing characters who interact directly with participants, heightening the realism and horror.

The dining area, known as Rough Cuts, enhances the experience, allowing guests to enjoy small plates in a space featuring elements of the live show and a cacophony of elements that suggest horror - all part of the entertainment, leading one to think the horror extends beyond the haunted house entertainment.

Universal Horror Unleashed will also open with three additional attractions on the inception day. Those include a Universal Monsters attraction, Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer, and an original concept, Scarecrow: The Reaping. Each can offer a thrilling experience for the horror and immersive entertainment enthusiast.