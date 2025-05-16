Two Dead, Several Injured After Shooting at LVAC

Two people are dead after a shooting occurred at the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs location on the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Fox 5 reports that a man entered the LVAC gym at 1725 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108, around 1:30 p.m. The suspect went inside of the gym with a weapon and shot multiple rounds inside. This incident hospitalized four people, with one person being in critical condition, University Medical Center spokesperson Scott Kerbs told media outlets.

"The suspect walked into the gym with a rifle, looking for the victim. When the victim was found, the suspect shot and killed him, a law enforcement official briefed on the incident told ABC News," the media outlet reports. Further, officials do not believe that the suspect intended to "commit a mass casualty attack."

2 Dead, Including Alleged Shooter, and Multiple People Injured

The suspect attempted to run past police during this situation and was shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Channel 13.

Videos posted to social media show a large police presence outside the gym. Other footage appears to show officers apprehending the suspect.

Witnesses described the chaos that unfolded inside.

“I was in the shower, and I heard what was a weird noise, which turned out to be gunshots,” said Myles Blanton of Las Vegas, speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And then I heard the emergency exit—the door sound.”