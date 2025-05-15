Three Lucky Players Hit $3.8 Million Jackpots at Las Vegas Casinos in May

One Las Vegas visitor hit a total of 10 jackpots over the weekend. The lucky guests winnings total over two million dollars.

Several significant slot machine jackpots were won throughout Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada, as the gaming area continued to display a vibrant scene, as discussed in early May 2025. On May 2, a visitor from Arizona won a $109,371 jackpot at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino by betting $25 on the Dragon Cash Bonus Reels Grand progressive slot.

The excitement continued on May 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where two California guests became millionaires within hours. One guest won $1,313,000 by placing a $500 bet on Aristocrat Gaming's high-limit Dragon Link progressive slot. Shortly after, another guest hit the Grand Progressive jackpot on Light & Wonder's Frankenstein slot, taking home $2,462,616.17 after betting $50.