Live Nation Ticket To Summer: $30 Tickets To Over 1000 Concerts

Cheap concert and show tickets? Almost unheard of in Las Vegas. But it’s happening, again, thanks to Live Nation. Live Nation Ticket To Summer $30 Concert Tickets Live Nation is…

Carla Rea
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Cheap concert and show tickets? Almost unheard of in Las Vegas. But it's happening, again, thanks to Live Nation.

Live Nation Ticket To Summer $30 Concert Tickets

Live Nation is launching another ticket promotion this summer. It's called the $30 Ticket to Summer. They've done this before, and it's a great way to save money, and see some great shows!

Starting May 21, fans can get $30 tickets to more than 1,000 concerts, including artists like Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, Nelly, Billy Idol, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Kesha, "Weird Al" Yankovic., and even the Kidz Bop Kids.

Live Nation says more shows will be added throughout the summer.

Early Access To Cheap Tickets

Tickets go on sale Wednesday the 21st. If you have T-Mobile or Rakuten, you can sign-up to have early access the day before.

Find out what tickets you can pick up for $30 at the Live Nation Ticket to Summer website.

Live Nation recently discontinued its popular Lawn Pass program, where fans paid a flat fee for a lawn ticket to every summer concert at participating amphitheaters. The $30 Ticket to Summer will be their only promotion for the 2025 season.

Cheap concert tickets? BRING IT ON!

Carla Rea
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
