Live Nation Ticket To Summer: $30 Tickets To Over 1000 Concerts

Cheap concert and show tickets? Almost unheard of in Las Vegas. But it's happening, again, thanks to Live Nation.
Live Nation Ticket To Summer $30 Concert Tickets
Live Nation is launching another ticket promotion this summer. It's called the $30 Ticket to Summer. They've done this before, and it's a great way to save money, and see some great shows!
Starting May 21, fans can get $30 tickets to more than 1,000 concerts, including artists like Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, Nelly, Billy Idol, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Kesha, "Weird Al" Yankovic., and even the Kidz Bop Kids.
Live Nation says more shows will be added throughout the summer.
Early Access To Cheap Tickets
Tickets go on sale Wednesday the 21st. If you have T-Mobile or Rakuten, you can sign-up to have early access the day before.
Find out what tickets you can pick up for $30 at the Live Nation Ticket to Summer website.
Live Nation recently discontinued its popular Lawn Pass program, where fans paid a flat fee for a lawn ticket to every summer concert at participating amphitheaters. The $30 Ticket to Summer will be their only promotion for the 2025 season.
Cheap concert tickets? BRING IT ON!
