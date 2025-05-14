ContestsEvents
Steve Perry Releases Cover of Journey’s ‘Faithfully’ ft. Willie Nelson

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City; Willie Nelson performs during The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival on the steps of the Texas State Capitol on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Rick Kern/Getty Images for MoveOn

Steve Perry has released a cover of the Journey power ballad "Faithfully" with country music icon Willie Nelson.

The cover swaps the rock bombast of the original Journey recording for twangy soul. The best part of the rather moving rendition is that all proceeds from the recording will benefit Farm Aid.

"Faithfully" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.


This cover of "Faithfully" comes after the 40th anniversary Farm Aid show was announced. As previously reported, Farm Aid will take place on September 20 at the Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

The anniversary show will feature a stacked lineup that includes Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price. Other acts booked for the show include Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards, and more.


In a statement, Willie Nelson said, "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies, and broken promises make it harder to keep going. This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we."

In addition to the actual concert, Farm Aid will also feature its HOMEGROWN Concessions®, which is described as "the first-of-its-kind model for featuring family farm-identified, local and organic foods at major concert events." On top of that, there will be other activities and attractions, from agricultural demonstrations to forums where farmers talk about issues they face.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. CDT. For complete festival and ticket information, including pre-sale opportunities, head over to FarmAid.org.

JourneySteve PerryWillie Nelson
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
