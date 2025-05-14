Nevada Travel Spot Named One of the Best in the U.S.

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in the State

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For Nevada, what's so great is that she picks Las Vegas as the must-visit spot of the state. Could it be anything else? "Be entertained in Vegas "There’s always a flashy new attraction on the cards in Vegas and 2025 is no exception," she states. "This year will see the debut of what’s being called the Vegas Immersive District — a large development close to AREA15 that will be filled with entertaining things to do." She also raves about the great hotels and attractions on the strip.