Houston Man Gets Interviewed For Dream Job By A.I.

A man in Houston landed the interview of a life time for his dream job. The only problem was he was interviewed by an A.I. bot.

Congrats! You Have An Interview

A 25-year-old man from Houston has blown up all over social media, especially on TikTok because he landed a dream job interview. The only problem was his interview was done by an A.I. bot.

His name is Leo Humphries. Humphries was applying for a "news reporter" job for a supposed "large national" brand. Leo was granted a video interview for the job. So of course you do what you would normally do for a one on one interview, you dress up to impress. Leo dressed up in his suite and tie just for the video interview.

You're Not Real, You're A.I.

Humphries was ready for his interview. Because he does TikTok videos and makes money off of it, he had his camera recording as well to get the interview on tape for content. The only thing was people thought the whole thing was faked.

When the interview started, he immediately realized the voice on the other end was A.I.. But it didn't end at just A.I. doing the interview, it started to glitch. The voice on the other end of the interview started to say the same lines over and over and over again.

Eventually it fixed itself and that's when the interview just abruptly ended. The chat then told him thank you for the time and for the interview and that they "got a lot of great information" from it. The funny thing was Leo didn't even answer one single question during the interview.

According to Newsweek, Humphries posted an update following the interview process. They told him an hour or so after the interview, "Hi Henry, it was a pleasure meeting you yesterday." It also said they learned his "passion for storytelling" and that he had "Wonderful energy." But then came the devastating news...he wasn't quite the right fit for the position. But they will keep his application on file for future job openings.

Leo of course posted all this on his TikTok page. I caused him to hit 50,000 followers. So maybe Humphries won't need this dream job after all, because he may already be doing it.