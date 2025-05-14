Are These Hobbies An Instant Red Flag

I do love the Reddit community, and the conversations that happen. Recently the subject of 'hobbies that are instant red flags' came up.

We've probably all had that one or two dates, or met that person, who has an odd hobby. To the point that you said, "see ya!"

Those CrossFit people. The woman who did beauty pageants, and so does her daughter, now. And being a little TOO interested in everything about Ted Bundy...

Hobbies That Are Instant Red Flags

Reddit users came up with a bunch of hobbies that are instant RED FLAGS. Whether you hear about them on dates, from coworkers, or from family and friends - here are some of them

1. CrossFit. You know who you are.

2. MLM "work." Someone joked that it stands for "Moms Losing Money." If it seems too good to be true, IT IS.

3. People who are into "pranking."

4. Beauty pageants, particularly children's.

5. Collecting taxidermy animals. Even one might be too many.

6. Collecting Disney memorabilia. Someone said, "Two Disney-adults can be happy together, but they shouldn't try to have relationships with normal people."

7. Swooning over serial killers. True crime is hot right now, but too much is too much.

8. Someone said, "Having to watch every single Hallmark movie."

9. Trolling people online, just for fun. We know who you are.

10. "Influencing." Or being huge fans of online influencer culture.

11. Someone else said, "When they have social media as a hobby. I mean like 'getting mad at you for eating before they can take AND retake the perfect pic for Instagram' kind of social media."

12. Not having a hobby at all. Or, judging other people's hobbies like I'm doing right now by saying, "how can you not have a hobby?"

Old School Hobbies That Should Make A Comeback

Ok, instead of ewwing others out with red flag hobbies like taxidermy, and serial killers, why not revive a hobby from the past?

1. Model railroading. Not only is it fun, but it's a less awkward way of letting others know you don't want to date.

2. Stamp collecting. Yes, stamps - stickers with power.

3. Raising Sea Monkeys. Remember how happy it made you to watch them come alive? And how sad it made you to watch them die a minute later?

4. Baseball cards. Yes, some kids still collect them today. But it's not the same without the danger of cutting your hand on the stale gum.

5. Bottle caps. At a single family dinner you could collect a Pepsi cap from mom. A Coke cap from your older sister. And a dozen Miller Lite caps from Uncle Frank.

6. Flower-pressing. What else will you do with your books? Read them?!