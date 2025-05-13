Poll: Over 70% Say They Would Never Do This

It was popular back in the 60s and 70s, but a poll now says, over 70% say that they would never do this. At one point everyone was doing it, but as they say, times have changed. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought it up and was surprised to find out Mike O'Brian had never done it.

But in a poll taken recently, more people are saying they would never hitchhike! That's right, over 70% said they would never put the reliable thumb out and hope for good fortune!

If you think back, in the 60s and 70s, it was just a means of getting around. Whether you were trying to get across town or across the country, it was the thing to do. Especially if you had a limited travel budget!

Now Mike said that despite growing up in the the 60s and 70s, he had never even thought about it. However, he thought his brother had done it quite a few times and lived to tell about it.

Carla Rea admitted to hitchhiking across town up in Reno, where at the time, everyone practically knew everyone! So, of course she was around to talk about her adventures!

YouGov took the poll and it's sad to say that with what is going on right now in this world, most people are a little shy about hitting the open road and hoping to catch a ride. What seems ironic though, is the thought of using Uber. Getting in a car with a stranger driving.

We all know that safety features have been built into the system for rideshares, but how many of us are still a little paranoid?