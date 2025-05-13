ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Poll: Over 70% Say They Would Never Do This

It was popular back in the 60s and 70s, but a poll now says, over 70% say that they would never do this. At one point everyone was doing it,…

Mike O'Brian
A person fastening his seatbelt in a car.

A person fastening their seatbelt in the car.

 TuiPhotoengineer via Getty Images

It was popular back in the 60s and 70s, but a poll now says, over 70% say that they would never do this. At one point everyone was doing it, but as they say, times have changed. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought it up and was surprised to find out Mike O'Brian had never done it.

But in a poll taken recently, more people are saying they would never hitchhike! That's right, over 70% said they would never put the reliable thumb out and hope for good fortune!

If you think back, in the 60s and 70s, it was just a means of getting around. Whether you were trying to get across town or across the country, it was the thing to do. Especially if you had a limited travel budget!

Now Mike said that despite growing up in the the 60s and 70s, he had never even thought about it. However, he thought his brother had done it quite a few times and lived to tell about it.

Poll: Over 70% Say They Would Never Do This

Carla Rea admitted to hitchhiking across town up in Reno, where at the time, everyone practically knew everyone! So, of course she was around to talk about her adventures!

YouGov took the poll and it's sad to say that with what is going on right now in this world, most people are a little shy about hitting the open road and hoping to catch a ride. What seems ironic though, is the thought of using Uber. Getting in a car with a stranger driving.

We all know that safety features have been built into the system for rideshares, but how many of us are still a little paranoid?

If you've ever wondered what it was like back then to just stick out your thumb, hitch a ride and get to where you were going, take a couple of minutes and enjoy the segment from a few days ago!

DrivingPollstravel
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Woman putting money in a wallet.
Human InterestGroup Therapy: Is There Such A Thing As Cash InfidelityMike O'Brian
Digital Detox Retreats are On the Rise: Here’s What You Need to Know
Human InterestDigital Detox Retreats are On the Rise: Here’s What You Need to Know
This Day in Sports History: May 13
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 13
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect