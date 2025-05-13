ContestsEvents
Group Therapy: Is There Such A Thing As Cash Infidelity

Mike O'Brian
Woman putting money in a wallet.

Earn quarantine. Woman puts dollars in a purse.

 Oleg Morgun via Getty Images

It's a problem that might creep up in a relationship sooner or later. But in Group Therapy, we wanted to know if there was such a thing as "cash infidelity"? It's something that came up as a result of an email from a woman who thought The Mike & Carla Morning Show could help her with some advice.

The woman said that she was out with a group of girlfriends when one admitted to having a secret stash of cash! Some of the other girls thought that was a form of "infidelity" and would never keep a secret like that from their husband.

All through lunch, the woman who emailed us, never said a thing...only because she also had a secret account of her own! But now she wanted to know if she should feel guilty having not said anything to her husband!

Oh what a tangled web we weave right? But really? Both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea thought there was nothing really wrong with it. Mike did add, "...as long as she uses it for good and not evil!"

Moneywise actually put out an article on one situation that the husband felt betrayed when, after 20 years of marriage, he's wife had a secret bank account. Found out that she had saved up over $100K over the years. The article points out that no matter who has the account, it could undermined the trust in the relationship.

We wouldn't be surprised if there are more people doing it that we realize. And what's wrong with that right? With things being what they are, you should have something put away...just in case! We come to realize that somethings are NOT forever!

As a part of group therapy, we found that most of the listeners that called in or texted in supported the fact that this one woman had a secret account. Not so much that she told everyone at the table. Come to find out that once you say, "don't tell anyone...", it's already out there!

Nonetheless, check out the segment, see what you think and enjoy!

MoneyTherapyWomen
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
