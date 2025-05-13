Police Called To Fast Food Restaurant After Note On Receipt

AYLESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: A member of the public receives his McDonald’s Happy Meal order as the drive thru resumes trading on June 03, 2020 in Aylesbury, United Kingdom. The British government further relaxed Covid-19 quarantine measures in England this week, allowing groups of six people from different households to meet in parks and gardens, subject to social distancing rules. Many schools also reopened and vulnerable people who are shielding in their homes are allowed to go outside again. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A woman in Florida got her fast food order with a cry for help....literally.

What Should We Do?

A customer in Florida was at their local Freddy's ordering a burger and fries. When they were given their receipt after paying, they saw a cry for help...literally.

Of course before she called the police for help, she questioned if this was real or not. She took a photo of her receipt and order. On the receipt and written on the box containing her burger, it said "Help." Even her boyfriend told her it could be them "Just trying to be funny".

The Florida woman posted it all on Reddit and tons of users responded immediately, telling her to take it seriously. According to NewsBreak, they received over 97,000 likes.

The Call For Help At Fast Food Restaurant

After a few posts saying to call 911, they finally decided to do so. The Florida woman later posted an update on the reddit thread that she indeed call the police and they're in route to the fast food chain. She later updated again saying that it was an employee playing a prank.

She then said she would update again only if the police called her, but she said, "I don't see that happening".

Until now no one knows what happened to the Freddy's employee who played the prank. But with how the world is now a days, something like that usually is a real cry for "Help" and should be taken seriously.

Should the employee who played the prank get reprimanded? Absolutely, but we'll never know.

Freddy's is, it's Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. They're a company in the United States where you can get a nice steakburger and frozen custard at the same place.