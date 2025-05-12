ContestsEvents
What Is The One Favor You Hate When Friends Ask

It was a simple question that we’ve all gotten at some point or another. What is that one favor you hate when friends ask you? That popped up on The…

Mike O'Brian
Man taping a moving box shut

Moving company worker packing cardboard boxes, quality delivery services

Motortion via Getty Images

It was a simple question that we've all gotten at some point or another. What is that one favor you hate when friends ask you? That popped up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show...and believe it or not, there was more than just one!

Talker put out an article that explained that less than 40% of us really hate it when a friend will ask us to help them move! Be honest...it's just not fun. We're sure that most of us would be willing to start a "go fund me" page than help with a move!

Keep in mind, it's nothing personal, it's just to much! The packing, the lifting, the...uh, moving stuff! Even if it's some family member, once again, most would give a hard pass or donate cash to have professional movers do it.

One of the other "asks" was for money! The general consensus was, if you "lend" someone money, chances are you're NOT getting it back. So, for the sake of argument, you never lend someone money, just give it to them and say, "...don't worry about!"

That One Favor Your Friend Will Ask That You Hate

Another one that popped up that we found unusual as providing an alibi. Have you had a friend ask you that favor yet? Something happened and even though you were with them, would you be able to provided the alibi if someone came to you asking about your friend?

See, Mike O'Brian thought that was a tough one and couldn't do it. Carla Rea even asked, if you can't do that, what kind of friend are you? Mike replied that he's a terrible friend! What would anyone want me as a friend. But, think about it...could you, would be that friend to provide an alibi?

One of the ultimate favors comes at the office. When you see that co-worker with the sheet, knowing they have kids and it's that time of the year. FUND RAISING! Them asking you if you'd like to buy wrapping paper! Now the Girl Scout Cookies is one thing, but anything outside of that...tends to get old quick!

Oh, there are others...take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment below and think about it. Maybe you have your own list!

