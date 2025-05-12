This Day in Rock History: May 12

Over the years, May 12 has given the world several hit songs, notable recordings, memorable performances, and lots of interesting facts about rock stars, their music, and their bands. Get ready to discover what happened on this day in rock history. These are the memorable moments from May 12 that every rock 'n' roll fan should know.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

With their breakthrough songs from May 12, these artists forever changed the rock music landscape:

1958: "All I Have to Do Is Dream" by The Everly Brothers reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it sat for four weeks. The song also made it to No. 1 in the U.K. and on the U.S. R&B and country charts.

1967: Procol Harum, an English rock group, released "A Whiter Shade of Pale," which was their debut single. The song was a big hit that launched the group to widespread recognition and is often associated with the psychedelic rock era.

Cultural Milestones

Here are some cultural milestones from May 12 that had an impact on the rock music industry:

1971: At the Church of St. Anne in Saint-Tropez, France, Mick Jagger married Bianca Pérez-Mora Macías. The couple has a daughter together, but they divorced in 1978.

2000: The Beatles song "Strawberry Fields Forever" put a Liverpool, England, children's home operated by the Salvation Army on the map when the red gates outside the building were stolen. The gates were later recovered when the scrap dealer who bought them recognized their value.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some recordings and performances by rock artists on May 12 that were most notable to the genre:

1965: The Rolling Stones finished recording "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," a song that would go on to be a huge success for the band. It made it to No. 1 in the U.S., a first for the band, and topped charts around the world.

2017: In celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album, U2 launched their North American tour with a show in Vancouver, British Columbia. This was the first time the band promoted an album with a tour from their back catalogue.

Industry Changes and Challenges

You might appreciate your favorite rock songs and groups better when you learn about these challenges and changes May 12 has brought to the rock industry:

1981: Lead singer for Blondie, Debbie Harry, announced she would embark on a solo career while still working with the band. However, by 1982, the group disbanded, giving the singer more time to focus on her own career.

1983: Because of financial difficulties that included a lawsuit over song rights, Meat Loaf filed for bankruptcy. He lost his home along with publishing rights to songs.