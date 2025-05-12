Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 16-May 18
Las Vegas is buzzing with major events this weekend, from the massive Electric Daisy Carnival and the vibrant Ultra Load pool series to downtown excitement at the Fremont Street Experience.
EDC Las Vegas
- What: EDC Las Vegas
- When: Friday, May 16, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; and Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Three-day passes are sold out. Resale passes are available; Sunday only general admission experience pass $280, Sunday only experience plus pass $375, and Sunday only VIP elevated experience tickets $500
EDC Las Vegas is one of North America's iconic electronic dance music festivals. Celebrated for its diverse lineup and immersive experience, the event features multiple stages, including the Ultra Main Stage, Resistance Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, and Resistance Cove. The festival showcases a range of EDM genres and top DJs alongside stunning art installations and carnival rides that create a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.
Ultra Load: The Gay Village Day Club and Pool Series
- What: Ultra Load: The Gay Village Day Club and Pool Series
- When: Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. until late
- Where: Alexis Park Resort, 375 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas
- Cost: $45 to $80
Ultra Load: The Gay Village Day Club and Pool Series by Desert Days is making history as the first-ever LGBTQ+ Village Host Hotel and day club experience during the EDC weekend in Las Vegas. This three-day celebration brings together up to 3,000 queer attendees for high-energy pool parties, music, and vibrant self-expression. Weekend pass holders also receive free entry to top Las Vegas gay nightlife spots, Piranha and Gipsy Nightclubs, from Friday through Monday. All are welcome — join the movement and be part of this iconic celebration.
Fremont Street Experience
- What: Fremont Street Experience
- When: Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week
- Where: Fremont Street, between Main Street and Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas
- Cost: Free; cost of experiences, dining, and vendors vary
The Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas is a lively downtown hotspot known for its classic neon lights, iconic casinos, and the massive Viva Vision canopy featuring hourly light shows from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Live music starts nightly at 6:00 p.m., with performances spanning genres such as '80s new wave, dance music, hard rock, country, alternative, rock and roll, and pop. Thrill-seekers can ride the SlotZilla Zipline down Fremont.
Other Events
This weekend, Las Vegas offers a mix of entertainment, professional development, and immersive experiences. From comedy shows and industry conferences to interactive art and nightlife, there's something for everyone to enjoy:
- David Spade and Nikki Glaser: Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, 2025 (additional shows until Sept. 6, 2025) at 8:30 p.m. at The Venetian Theater, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- URx Conference 2025 - Forward Together: Friday, May 16, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan, Gracia Ballroom, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- AREA15: Daily from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., with extended hours Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m., at 3215 S. Rancho Drive., Las Ve