Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 16-May 18

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 23: Fans react as Above & Beyond performs during the 18th annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 23, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is buzzing with major events this weekend, from the massive Electric Daisy Carnival and the vibrant Ultra Load pool series to downtown excitement at the Fremont Street Experience.

EDC Las Vegas

What: EDC Las Vegas

EDC Las Vegas When: Friday, May 16, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; and Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Friday, May 16, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; and Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Three-day passes are sold out. Resale passes are available; Sunday only general admission experience pass $280, Sunday only experience plus pass $375, and Sunday only VIP elevated experience tickets $500

EDC Las Vegas is one of North America's iconic electronic dance music festivals. Celebrated for its diverse lineup and immersive experience, the event features multiple stages, including the Ultra Main Stage, Resistance Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, and Resistance Cove. The festival showcases a range of EDM genres and top DJs alongside stunning art installations and carnival rides that create a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.

Ultra Load: The Gay Village Day Club and Pool Series

What: Ultra Load: The Gay Village Day Club and Pool Series

Ultra Load: The Gay Village Day Club and Pool Series When: Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. until late

Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. until late Where: Alexis Park Resort, 375 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas

Alexis Park Resort, 375 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas Cost: $45 to $80

Ultra Load: The Gay Village Day Club and Pool Series by Desert Days is making history as the first-ever LGBTQ+ Village Host Hotel and day club experience during the EDC weekend in Las Vegas. This three-day celebration brings together up to 3,000 queer attendees for high-energy pool parties, music, and vibrant self-expression. Weekend pass holders also receive free entry to top Las Vegas gay nightlife spots, Piranha and Gipsy Nightclubs, from Friday through Monday. All are welcome — join the movement and be part of this iconic celebration.

Fremont Street Experience

What: Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience When: Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week Where: Fremont Street, between Main Street and Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas

Fremont Street, between Main Street and Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas Cost: Free; cost of experiences, dining, and vendors vary

The Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas is a lively downtown hotspot known for its classic neon lights, iconic casinos, and the massive Viva Vision canopy featuring hourly light shows from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Live music starts nightly at 6:00 p.m., with performances spanning genres such as '80s new wave, dance music, hard rock, country, alternative, rock and roll, and pop. Thrill-seekers can ride the SlotZilla Zipline down Fremont.

Other Events

This weekend, Las Vegas offers a mix of entertainment, professional development, and immersive experiences. From comedy shows and industry conferences to interactive art and nightlife, there's something for everyone to enjoy: