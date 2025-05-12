ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North Las Vegas Brings Back Historic 1800s Orchard to Help Feed Local Community

North Las Vegas has officially reopened a restored late-1800s fruit orchard at Kiel Ranch Park, reviving a piece of the city’s rich agricultural heritage while addressing modern concerns like food insecurity…

Jennifer Eggleston
Low hanging ripe fruits on a tree before harvesting
JARAMA via Gwtty Images

North Las Vegas has officially reopened a restored late-1800s fruit orchard at Kiel Ranch Park, reviving a piece of the city's rich agricultural heritage while addressing modern concerns like food insecurity and urban heat. The project, backed by a $150,000 investment, includes planting 36 fruit trees and multiple vegetable planters, making it the only municipality-managed orchard in Southern Nevada. The orchard now contains citrus, fig, almond, apple, and pistachio trees, as well as community garden beds with vegetables.

The restoration is functional rather than merely symbolic, because the produce grown will be delivered to seniors and community members who experience food insecurity. According to Three Square Food Bank, 13% of the metropolitan population experiences food insecurity. Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown has encouraged residents to take advantage of the fresh offerings, with plans for future events where locals can pick their own produce. Updates will be shared via the city's social media channels.

"We are bringing back the orchard to its original state, which is very hard to do. It took some historians and a lot of research to figure out what was here before and then how we can make that work," said North Las Vegas urban forester Eddie Rodriguez. Alongside the orchard revival, the city will offer new gardening and farming classes to educate residents about cultivating their own food.

The orchard sits on the historic Kiel Ranch, one of only two major ranches in the valley in 1875. Until now, the orchard has not produced food in over a century. For many locals, the project is a nostalgic return to simpler times. "This is a place where you can get away and enjoy yourself," said longtime resident Ray Charles Broughton. "It's like a little cowboy town; that's what it used to be. So it's a great history here."

The project also contributes to the city's broader goal to bolster urban vegetation and combat the urban heat island effect, in which cities hold heat at a greater rate than surrounding rural areas. The Kiel Ranch orchard is producing results — literally and figuratively — for North Las Vegas through history, sustainability, and community involvement.

eventsLas VegasLas Vegas localVegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy attraction, hotel-casinos and other venues in downtown Las Vegas, most of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen.
Local NewsFirst Downtown Las Vegas High-Rise in 15 Years Breaks Ground at Symphony ParkJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: An exterior view shows Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, 65,000-seat home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders will play their first game as Las Vegas' NFL franchise at the glass-domed facility against the New Orleans Saints on September 21, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the league's first "Monday Night Football" broadcast.
Local NewsEight-Story Hotel with 220 Rooms Coming Up Near Allegiant StadiumJennifer Eggleston
The Mother's Day spread at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas includes two appetizers, a main course and dessert on white plates.
Local NewsHofbräuhaus Las Vegas Celebrating Mom With A Bavarian FeastWendy Rush
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect