Happy Mother’s Day: Secrets Your Mom Kept From You

Mike O'Brian
This past weekend everyone was celebrating Mother's Day one way or another. But what was the one secret your mom kept from you after all these years? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know...and there were a few.

Now on the flipside, BuzzFeed found out there were a lot of secrets kids were keeping from their parents, even as young adults! But is that as surprising as finding out your mom actually had a life long before motherhood.

Believe it or not, there were a few secrets coming out...both from sons and daughters, but even mom was coming clean. It was quite the topic and we found out a lot about moms listening this morning.

One Secret Your Mom Kept From You

Now Mike O'Brian talked about his mom, but revealed that she was the oldest of two. She had a younger sister that according to Mike, she was the wild one growing up. On the other hand, Carla Rea mentioned her own mom and how she was quite the partier in her day!

And it was odd how both Mike & Carla talked about the both of them sneaking off to Chicago to see a young Frank Sinatra! But that was just the tip of the iceberg!

One daughter confessed that her mom used to sell pictures of her feet! That's right, we said FEET! Being out, they ran into a gentleman that mom quickly said, "...we have to leave NOW!" Come to find out that she used to see pictures of her feet to the guy! Say WHAT?

A few listeners came out saying that playing "Cards Against Humanity" brought out a few secrets as it was. One listener said that her mom admitting to dancing topless in the Las Vegas Revue "Jubilee"!

Again, keep in mind that our moms are people just like us, they have a past and more than likely did stuff. It all was in good fun...so, Happy Mother's Day!

Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
