Happy Mother’s Day: Secrets Your Mom Kept From You

This past weekend everyone was celebrating Mother's Day one way or another. But what was the one secret your mom kept from you after all these years? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know...and there were a few.

Now on the flipside, BuzzFeed found out there were a lot of secrets kids were keeping from their parents, even as young adults! But is that as surprising as finding out your mom actually had a life long before motherhood.

Believe it or not, there were a few secrets coming out...both from sons and daughters, but even mom was coming clean. It was quite the topic and we found out a lot about moms listening this morning.

One Secret Your Mom Kept From You

Now Mike O'Brian talked about his mom, but revealed that she was the oldest of two. She had a younger sister that according to Mike, she was the wild one growing up. On the other hand, Carla Rea mentioned her own mom and how she was quite the partier in her day!

And it was odd how both Mike & Carla talked about the both of them sneaking off to Chicago to see a young Frank Sinatra! But that was just the tip of the iceberg!

One daughter confessed that her mom used to sell pictures of her feet! That's right, we said FEET! Being out, they ran into a gentleman that mom quickly said, "...we have to leave NOW!" Come to find out that she used to see pictures of her feet to the guy! Say WHAT?

A few listeners came out saying that playing "Cards Against Humanity" brought out a few secrets as it was. One listener said that her mom admitting to dancing topless in the Las Vegas Revue "Jubilee"!