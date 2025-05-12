Five Clark County Residents Get Sick After Eating South Korean Oysters

ContestsEvents
The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating several cases of acute gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to frozen half-shell oysters imported from South Korea. As of Monday, five Clark County residents reported symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain after consuming the oysters. No hospitalizations have been reported, and while the investigation is ongoing, no confirmed epidemiological link has been established between the oysters and the illnesses.

The implicated oysters, processed by JBR (KR-15-SP), were harvested from Designated Area No. 1 in South Korea on January 6, 2025, and carry a best-before date of January 6, 2027. These oysters were imported through California ports and distributed exclusively to restaurants in Nevada; they were not sold in grocery stores.

The Health District is working closely with the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to trace the source and prevent further exposure. Officials are urging individuals who ate the oysters in April and experienced symptoms to report their illness using the Health District's complaint form or by contacting the agency directly.

"People who were ill experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue," the Health District said in a press release.

The Health District emphasized the importance of proper hygiene and sanitation to reduce the risk of spreading illness. "To prevent spread to others, the Health District encourages thorough hand washing with soap and water, plus cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces using a bleach-based household cleaner," the agency said.

Health officials recommend that anyone experiencing symptoms seek medical attention and avoid preparing food for others while symptomatic. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

