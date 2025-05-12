Wanna Live Longer? Eat This Movie Snack More Often

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Popcorn on display during the fourth annual Volkswagen Drive-In Movie with Shay Mitchell at the Petersen Automotive Museum on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Volkswagen)

If you wanna live longer, a longevity expert says to eat this movie snack more often to live to 100.

Eat This To Live To 100

We all love to snack. Especially when you go to the movies. We get there early, grab our favorite soft drink, some candies, big bucket of popcorn, then just binge during your movie.

But did you know that one of those snacks you binge during a movie could possibly prolong your life? I'm talking about popcorn. According to an article by Mirror, an interview with longevity expert, Dan Buettner, he claims that eating popcorn could help you live to 100. He said, it's the "best snack to live to 100."

He says it's because of the high fiber, polyphenol, and complex carbs that help contribute to a longer life. Plus it has a long shelf life, so it's an easy snack to keep and prepare in a hurry.

There's A Difference In Popcorn

Now if you're thinking of going to the movies to eat a bunch of popcorn to live longer, you might wanna stop right there. There's a difference between fresh popped popcorn at home and the theaters. Theaters add a bunch of butter and other additives, which probably will help shorten your lives. But if you just get popcorn plain, you're doing your body a favor. Movie popcorn can easily be over 1,000 calories and go way above that with the added butter and salt.

The best part, popcorn is easy to make and you can make it how you want. But if you just pop the popcorn as is and snack on it, you're doing yourself a favor.

Now we're not saying don't eat other healthy foods like vegetables and proteins, and just eat popcorn, but adding more popcorn into your life could be very benefitial.