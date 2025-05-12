ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wanna Live Longer? Eat This Movie Snack More Often

If you wanna live longer, a longevity expert says to eat this movie snack more often to live to 100. Eat This To Live To 100 We all love to…

Morty
Popcorn, the most popular movie snack.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Popcorn on display during the fourth annual Volkswagen Drive-In Movie with Shay Mitchell at the Petersen Automotive Museum on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Volkswagen)

Erik Voake / Stringer via Getty Images

If you wanna live longer, a longevity expert says to eat this movie snack more often to live to 100.

Eat This To Live To 100

We all love to snack. Especially when you go to the movies. We get there early, grab our favorite soft drink, some candies, big bucket of popcorn, then just binge during your movie.

But did you know that one of those snacks you binge during a movie could possibly prolong your life? I'm talking about popcorn. According to an article by Mirror, an interview with longevity expert, Dan Buettner, he claims that eating popcorn could help you live to 100. He said, it's the "best snack to live to 100."

He says it's because of the high fiber, polyphenol, and complex carbs that help contribute to a longer life. Plus it has a long shelf life, so it's an easy snack to keep and prepare in a hurry.

There's A Difference In Popcorn

Now if you're thinking of going to the movies to eat a bunch of popcorn to live longer, you might wanna stop right there. There's a difference between fresh popped popcorn at home and the theaters. Theaters add a bunch of butter and other additives, which probably will help shorten your lives. But if you just get popcorn plain, you're doing your body a favor. Movie popcorn can easily be over 1,000 calories and go way above that with the added butter and salt.

The best part, popcorn is easy to make and you can make it how you want. But if you just pop the popcorn as is and snack on it, you're doing yourself a favor.

Now we're not saying don't eat other healthy foods like vegetables and proteins, and just eat popcorn, but adding more popcorn into your life could be very benefitial.

More in today's Other News.

HealthyPopcornsnacks
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
Related Stories
A bone-in ribeye steak topped with blue cheese and shrimp on a plate. The entree is garnished with green onions and mashed potatoes. There is a champagne glass and a fireplace in the background.
96.3 KKLZDinner Specials For Mother’s Day 2025, On And Off The StripWendy Rush
Helldorado Days Parade Is Back In Las Vegas
Local NewsHelldorado Days Parade Is Back In Las VegasWendy Rush
No Real ID? Here's What You'll Need
96.3 KKLZNo Real ID? Here’s What You’ll NeedCarla Rea
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect