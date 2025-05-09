Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas Celebrating Mom With A Bavarian Feast

The Mother’s Day Menu at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas includes two appetizers, a main course and dessert. Photo courtesy of Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas.

Mother's Day is just a few days away. And for those who don't yet have plans, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas has you covered. On Sunday, May 11 only, guests can treat mom to a lavish Bavarian Feast, complete with all the traditional dishes.

Mother's Day Menu At Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Bring mom in to Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas where she will enjoy a multi-course lunch or dinner. She'll start with Spargelcremesuppe, made with cream of asparagus soup garnished with croutons and chives. Along with the Gebackener Briekäse. A tender, golden-brown baked Brie cheese. Served with summer greens, balsamic dressing and Cumberland sauce, garnished with fried Italian parsley.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas Gebackener Briekäse served with summer greens, balsamic dressing and Cumberland sauce, garnished with fried Italian parsley.

Next is the main course. Mom will indulge in the Zitronenhähnchen mit Rizi Bizi sautéed chicken breast topped with creamy lemon sauce. And served with rice and green peas, mushrooms, and garden spring vegetables.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas Zitronenhähnchen mit Rizi Bizi is a sautéed chicken breast in creamy lemon sauce. Served with rice and beans, mushrooms and garden spring vegetables.

And no special Mother's Day meal is complete without dessert. Mom will love completing her meal with the Crêpes mit frischen Erdbeeren at the Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas. Warm homemade crepes filled with fresh strawberries and paired with vanilla ice cream.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas Crêpes mit frischen Erdbeeren made with fresh strawberries and topped with vanilla ice cream.

There are also special drinks for mom to enjoy on her special day. The menu is available from noon to 10 p.m. In addition to great food, mom will also get entertained with live music all day long. MC Johann will play from noon to 4 p.m., followed by the Biermeister Band from 5 to 10 p.m. Get more information and make reservations at hofbrauhauslasvegas.com.