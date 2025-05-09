Helldorado Days Parade Is Back In Las Vegas

Cowboys and Cowgirls are seen on the parade route during the 2008 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.

The annual Helldorado Days Parade is back this weekend in Downtown Las Vegas. It's an annual, family-friendly event that has been a tradition with Las Vegas locals since 1935. The Helldorado Days Parade celebrates Las Vegas's western culture and history and also has roots in Tombstone, Arizona.

2025 Helldorado Days Parade Details

This year, the parade will be on Saturday, May 10 at 10 a.m. It will take place in the downtown Las Vegas area on Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart avenues. Every year the parade brings groups from all walks of life to participate in the parade. Including cultural and historical groups and organizations, schools, artists, car and motorcycle clubs, and service organizations.

A total of 135 groups are expected to participate in this year's parade. Including 11 high school marching bands, Zelzah Shriner flivver cars, hundreds of costumed dancers, many equestrian groups, car and motorcycle clubs, school and business floats, the city’s Big Red fire truck and more.

This year's participants will compete for the title in various categories, like Best Marching Band, Best Casino Float and Best Historic Las Vegas-themed Float. This year's judges will include KSNV-TV 3 News Anchors Chloe Koast and Evan Schreiber.

Parade Route And Parking

The parade will begin at the staging area on the corner of Gass Avenue and Fourth Street. It will proceed northeast up Fourth Street, cross Fremont Street Experience, and finish at the corner of Fourth Street and Stewart Avenue. Portable toilets will be available on Fourth Street for visitors. With one on the corner of Bonneville Avenue, Bridger Avenue, and Ogden Avenue.

There will be grandstands with shade at Bridger Avenue and food and beverages will be available for purchase. There will also be giveaways for visitors. Parking will be available for a fee throughout the area. Roads will be closed by 6 a.m. on Saturday and reopen after the parade. Get a map of parking locations, parade route and road closures here.

The parade is expected to last about two hours. Get more information at LasVegasNevada.gov.