Early Birds Celebrating 1-Year Anniversary With Free Pancakes

One of Vegas’s newest and hottest breakfast places is already celebrating its first milestone. Early Birds, A Breakfast Spot, is raising a mimosa glass for the first anniversary of its…

Wendy Rush
Exterior shot of Early Birds restaurant in Las Vegas. The building is faux rock with the logo. A patio with yellow chairs is in front, below the logo.

The exterior view of Early Birds restaurant in Las Vegas. They offer a twist on traditional breakfast food. And they’re open seven days a week on the corner of Decatur and Blue Diamond.

Wendy Rush via BMG Las Vegas

One of Vegas's newest and hottest breakfast places is already celebrating its first milestone. Early Birds, A Breakfast Spot, is raising a mimosa glass for the first anniversary of its grand opening. The celebration will be on Saturday, May 17, and will feature promotions and giveaways for guests.

Early Birds is inviting visitors to join them starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. And in honor of the occasion, the first 50 guests through the door will receive complimentary pancakes with the purchase of an entree.

Early Birds is also showing appreciation for locals who have made their first year a success. They're giving fans a chance to win free pancakes for a year just by posting about their experience on Instagram and tagging @earlybirdslv. Early Birds will announce three winners on Sunday, May 18.

Early Birds Offering Unique Menu To Vegas Locals

One thing fans love about Early Birds is that they combine classic breakfast and brunch favorites with unique dishes you won't find elsewhere. One unique fan favorite is the Go Coconuts coconut buttermilk pancakes. Topped with coconut frosting and berries. And their deep fried Churro Waffles with dulce de leche and cream cheese frosting. And one dish that quickly became a local favorite is the Lemon Poppy pancakes.

A stack of pancakes are covered in a yellow icing drizzle. They are on a plastic gray plate with raspberries and blueberries on the side.81/82 Group

The Lemon Poppy pancakes at Early Birds restaurant topped with lemon poppy drizzle and blueberries. Photo by 81/82 Group.

Another thing that sets Early Birds apart from other breakfast restaurants is their Boozy Whipped Cream. This adult-only topping option is made with a choice of Frangelico, Licor 43 or Bailey's. And is available on any of the pancakes on the menu. Except the ones on the kids menu, of course.

Savory Eats

The unique doesn't stop at the pancakes, though. The savory menu at Early Birds includes omelets like the Bear, served with herbed cheese, potato chip and chive. Also skillets, like the Irishman, which comes with with two eggs your way, corned beef, potatoes, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, and onions. There are also various breakfast sandwiches and dishes, like the Hot Honey Chicken sandwich, the Croque Madame on sourdough, and the Chicken and Waffles.

The Croque Ma-Damn at Early Birds made with ham, Swiss cheese, and a sunny-side up egg served on toasted sourdough.81/80 Group

The Croque Ma-Damn at Early Birds is made with ham, Swiss cheese, and a sunny-side up egg served on toasted sourdough. Photo by 81/82 Group.

Other dishes on the classics menu include Steak and Eggs, the Matcha Parfait with Matcha Chia pudding and coconut, the Phat Elvis with deep-fried cinnamon toast crunch and candied bananas. Even the rice at Early Birds has a unique flair. It's bacon-fried.

A black skillet with bacon fried rice topped with a sunny-side-up egg and green onions.81/82 Group

The Breakfast Fried Rice at Early Birds restaurant is another example of breakfast food with a twist. It's bacon-fried rice topped with an egg cooked to order. Photo by 81/82 Group.

One-Of-A-Kind Cocktails At Early Birds Restaurant

To complement their unique dishes, Early Birds restaurant has a menu of smoothies, coffee drinks and handcrafted cocktails (or mocktails, if you're driving). The Blackberry Basil Spritz includes gin, honey, fresh lemon, blackberries, basil leaves and prosecco. Their Afternoon Delight is made with Scotch, creme de cacao, cherry liqueur and chocolate milk.

The Butterball is sure to be something you've not tried before. Made with peanut butter whiskey, peanut butter cups and sweet cream. And don't forget to try their very interesting Cereal Cocktail of the week. Described on their menu as "nostalgic taste with an adult twist". One version is made with gin, blueberry, fresh lemon, egg whites and breakfast tea.

Early Birds is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They are located at 5025 Blue Diamond Rd on the corner of Blue Diamond and Decatur. To make reservations or see their full menu, visit earlybirdseat.com.

