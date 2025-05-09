Dinner Specials For Mother’s Day 2025, On And Off The Strip

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 11 and mom deserves to be spoiled at least once on her special day. If you're looking for a nice dinner out to show mom how much you appreciate her, there are lots of places in Las Vegas that are offering specials. Whether mom prefers to venture to the Las Vegas Strip or stay closer to home, this list has you covered.

2025 Mother's Day Dinner Specials In Las Vegas

Más Por Favor - Chinatown

Más Por Favor is a fun little authentic Mexican speakeasy located at 3879 Spring Mountain Road. And they're celebrating mom all weekend long. On Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 3 p.m. to close, mom is drinking for free with the purchase of any full-priced cocktail. Plus, mom's guests will enjoy $20 bottomless margaritas. She can drink the night away while dining on signature and street tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican favorites. For reservations or more information, visit masporfavorlv.com.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib - Howard Hughes Parkway

When it comes to special holidays meals, Lawry's is a go-to for Vegas locals. And Mother's Day is no exception. Treat mom to something really special this year at Lawry’s with a menu available exclusively on Sunday, May 11. From noon to 9 p.m., mom can dine on a Surf & Turf special. Which comes complete with an 8 oz. bacon-wrapped filet, grilled shrimp skewer and herbed orzo pasta. All for just for $75. If mom prefers the signature Lawry’s dishes, their full menu will be available as well. Lawry's is located at 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway. To view the full menu and make reservations, visit lawrysonline.com.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House - MGM Grand

If you want to really show mom she's special this Mother’s Day, treat her to a meal crafted by Chef de Cuisine Ken Lum. Exclusively on Sunday, May 11, mom can indulge in a specially curated menu. With featured dishes like Spicy Ahi Tuna Potstickers, Pecan-Crusted Texas Redfish, and Beignets with strawberry compote for dessert. It's a Mother's Day mom will be talking about the whole year. View the full menu and make reservations at emerilsrestaurants.com.

Delmonico Steakhouse - Venetian Resort

Treat mom to an extra special Mother’s Day at Emeril Lagasse’s famous steakhouse. Exclusively on Sunday, May 11 mom can indulge in the culinary creations of Chef de Cuisine Ivan Rojas. Offering an exclusive, seasonal menu crafted to make mom feel like royalty. With specialty dishes like Fried Green Tomatoes with soft shell crab, remoulade sauce, and microgreens. A Farmer’s Market Apricot Salad with little gem lettuce, honey goat cheese, candied pecan pesto, and balsamic vinaigrette. And a Pan-Roasted Alaskan Halibut with roasted corn and fava bean succotash, finished with a spring onion vinaigrette.

Of course, we can't forget dessert. Mom will love the German Chocolate Cake with fresh whipped cream. Delmonico is open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. See the full menu and reserve a table at emerilsrestaurants.com.