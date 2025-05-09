Best City to Find a Tech Job in Nevada

Tech jobs are all the rage, and as technology advances, new and different, exciting technology jobs emerge. Anyone who is in the market for a new job knows that tech careers are one of the thriving areas for budding opportunities. As it turns out, each state has a particular city that's best for finding a fresh tech job, according to a new study.

Where to Find the Best Tech Jobs in the State

So, what defines a tech job? According to Tech Elevator, a tech job's definition can be different, by they define it as encompassing "any role that has to do with building, maintaining, and/or supporting software or hardware" and "any role that has to do with supporting the user experience." They also state that the definition "applies no matter the type of company or industry." Tech jobs are hot right now, too, and getting hotter. According to Tech Elevator, in 2023, there were 9.4 million tech roles in the United States, and that number is expected to keep growing.

In a new feature from Finance Buzz, the publication lays out the best technology cities in each state. "In our analysis, we reviewed more than 400 cities across the country against scoring factors like pay, demand for tech jobs, cost of living, and more to determine up-and-coming tech hotspots around the country," they state of the methodology.

Let's get to Nevada. In the state, Reno is the best city for technology jobs, according to the survey, with a tech jobs score of 33.4. Even though that's far from Las Vegas, some of these jobs are remote, so a Vegas resident could still look into Reno tech jobs.