Art Festival Of Henderson Brings Free Fun For The Family

Looking for a way to celebrate mom this Mother's Day that involves more than just mimosas and margaritas? Or maybe you just want to get the family out of the house and enjoy the Las Vegas spring weather. Well head over to the Water Street district for the free Art Festival this weekend.

The Art Festival of Henderson is one of the most popular events in the Las Vegas valley. And for many, a yearly tradition for Mother's Day. The festival features a variety of artists and artisans ready to show live demonstrations and sell their handmade works of art. As well as everyone's favorite feature, the chalk art gallery.

What's To See At The Art Festival

Throughout this year's festival there will be painting demonstrations, macrame and pottery shows, glass blowing, paint-to-play activities and more. Guests will be able to get their hands dirty with interactive activities. Or just be an observer for professional artists out to showcase their work.

Live music will entertain guests during both days of the festival. Featured musical artists include American Patchwork Quartet, featuring Grammy award-winning guitarist and vocalist Clay Ross.

Also on the entertainment line-up this year is Farofa. Renowned as a progressive new band on the music scene, Farofa brings the sounds of their native Brazil to the stage and mixes it with rock, jazz, contemporary classic and more. They're described as being high-energy, passionate and a show not to be missed.

Those who enjoy the acoustic side of music won't be disappointed at this year's Art of Festival. Acoustic duo Ryanhood were named "Best Group/Duo" in the International Acoustic Music Awards. And were recently named the “Discovery of the Year” by John Platt at WFUV in New York City.

Get more details about all three groups here.

There will be plenty of food and beverage options this year at the Art Festival of Henderson. Guests are welcome to check out the variety of vendors on site at the Bubbles and Bites Patio. Featuring And A Beer, Here's the Beef, Love Me Foods, Sin City Munchies, El Doggs Grill, El Fuego Picante, Snowie Paradice, Valery's Great Food and Kono's Northshore.

The Art Festival of Henderson runs Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To get information about road closures, parking, and more, visit cityofhenderson.com.