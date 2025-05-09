ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Art Festival Of Henderson Brings Free Fun For The Family

Looking for a way to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day that involves more than just mimosas and margaritas? Or maybe you just want to get the family out of the…

Wendy Rush
Numerous brightly colored items of pottery/vases in a Spanish/Mexican/Indian/Native American style vendor street market setting.

Numerous brightly colored items of pottery/vases in a Spanish/Mexican/Indian/Native American style vendor street market setting.

Anita Warren-Hampson/Getty Images

Looking for a way to celebrate mom this Mother's Day that involves more than just mimosas and margaritas? Or maybe you just want to get the family out of the house and enjoy the Las Vegas spring weather. Well head over to the Water Street district for the free Art Festival this weekend.

The Art Festival of Henderson is one of the most popular events in the Las Vegas valley. And for many, a yearly tradition for Mother's Day. The festival features a variety of artists and artisans ready to show live demonstrations and sell their handmade works of art. As well as everyone's favorite feature, the chalk art gallery.

What's To See At The Art Festival

Throughout this year's festival there will be painting demonstrations, macrame and pottery shows, glass blowing, paint-to-play activities and more. Guests will be able to get their hands dirty with interactive activities. Or just be an observer for professional artists out to showcase their work.

Live music will entertain guests during both days of the festival. Featured musical artists include American Patchwork Quartet, featuring Grammy award-winning guitarist and vocalist Clay Ross.

Also on the entertainment line-up this year is Farofa. Renowned as a progressive new band on the music scene, Farofa brings the sounds of their native Brazil to the stage and mixes it with rock, jazz, contemporary classic and more. They're described as being high-energy, passionate and a show not to be missed.

Those who enjoy the acoustic side of music won't be disappointed at this year's Art of Festival. Acoustic duo Ryanhood were named "Best Group/Duo" in the International Acoustic Music Awards. And were recently named the “Discovery of the Year” by John Platt at WFUV in New York City.

Get more details about all three groups here.

There will be plenty of food and beverage options this year at the Art Festival of Henderson. Guests are welcome to check out the variety of vendors on site at the Bubbles and Bites Patio. Featuring And A Beer, Here's the Beef, Love Me Foods, Sin City Munchies, El Doggs Grill, El Fuego Picante, Snowie Paradice, Valery's Great Food and Kono's Northshore.

The Art Festival of Henderson runs Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To get information about road closures, parking, and more, visit cityofhenderson.com.

Want more from this author? Check out her home page.

art festivalfamily eventsLive Music
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
Related Stories
Brunch foods on a table include Eggs Benedict, coffee and mimosas.
Local News2025 Mother’s Day Brunch Specials In Las VegasWendy Rush
A bone-in ribeye steak topped with blue cheese and shrimp on a plate. The entree is garnished with green onions and mashed potatoes. There is a champagne glass and a fireplace in the background.
96.3 KKLZDinner Specials For Mother’s Day 2025, On And Off The StripWendy Rush
Exterior shot of Early Birds restaurant in Las Vegas. The building is faux rock with the logo. A patio with yellow chairs is in front, below the logo.
Local NewsEarly Birds Celebrating 1-Year Anniversary With Free PancakesWendy Rush
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect