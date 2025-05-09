Mom's special day is coming back around and many places in the Las Vegas valley are rolling out the red carpet for our favorite lady. Many restaurants on and off the Strip have announced special menus and other promotions for Mother's Day 2025. So mark your calendar and make your reservations to treat mom to something special this year.

2025 Mother's Day Brunch Specials In Las Vegas

Early Birds, A Breakfast Spot

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 11. And as soon as mom wakes up, you can treat her to a brunch to celebrate all she does. Starting at 7 a.m., Early Birds is making mom feel extra special with free bottomless mimosas with the purchase of an entree. Plus, Early Birds will have their special Aperol Spritz Cart right out front of the restaurant with many refreshing drinks for mom. Early Birds is located on Blue Diamond and Decatur. Reservations are available now at earlybirdseat.com.

81/82 Group The S'more What is another delicious dish at the Early Birds restaurant. Topped with graham cracker, marshmallow fluff and chocolate ganache. And adorned with a mini Hershey bar. Photo by 81/82 Group.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

If a brunch with Mexican cuisine is more to your mom's liking, stop by La Neta's. They are celebrating mom all weekend long with an extravagant brunch fiesta. On Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., moms drink for free with the purchase of an entree. And mom's party gets bottomless mimosas and margaritas for just $23 a person. La Neta Cocina is located at 1770 Festival Plaza Drive. To make reservations and see La Neta's dress code restrictions, visit lanetacocina.com.

Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

If mom's appetite is a bit on the fancier side, you can take her to a place in Downtown Summerlin that will get her taste buds dancing. On Sunday, May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Harlo's is offering a three-course brunch menu for $75 per person. With special dishes like nicoise salad made with olive oil poached tuna, Kerry’s green beans and champagne vinaigrette. The Monte Cristo made with prosciutto cotto, gruyere and pan de mie. And a choice of carrot cake or basque cheesecake for dessert.

A cold shellfish seafood plateau served with lobster, oysters, shrimp and crab Louie is available for an extra charge ($105 for Petit or $185 for Grande). As well as various various caviar bites for mom to try. Get more information and make reservations at harlosteak.com.

Kona Grill

Another great brunch option for Mother's Day is Kona Grill, located in Boca Park. They are offering a bottomless brunch experience for mom on Sunday, May 11 for $49 per person. Bottomless items include assorted pastries, watermelon, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, buttermilk pancakes, hot vegetable pancake with BBQ sauce and Japanese mayo, chicken-fried steak, buttermilk biscuit & gravy and cheesy tater tots.

For an additional cost, mom can also enjoy Eggs Benedict or a 12 oz. Prime Rib with her brunch. Kona's brunch hours on Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a reservation, visit konagrill.com.

Kona Grill Kona Grill's brunch menu includes Eggs Benedict, Pancakes Foster, Breakfast Burritos and much more. And don't forget the mimosas. Photo courtesy of <br>Kona Grill.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse

Even if mom sleeps in really late on Mother's Day (and we can't say we blame her), she can still catch a great brunch at Silverton Casino. They're offering an all-day brunch for mom on Sunday, May 11 from noon to 8 p.m.

Special menu items are priced individually and include a smoked salmon board with an “everything bagel” pretzel, cream cheese, dill and house pickles ($22). Or mom might like the tomato gazpacho made with Heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber and basil ($16).

If mom's craving a steak, she can get a 22 oz. Cowboy ribeye, 30-day aged and bone-in with rich marbling and Chef’s charred onion sauce ($72). And seafood-loving moms will enjoy the crab cake Benedict made with jumbo lump crab meat, roasted red pepper remoulade, sauteed spinach, poached eggs and bearnaise ($32).

There's even a special dessert on the menu. The caramelized pineapple ring made with candied macadamia nut streusel and coconut rum ice cream ($12). Whatever moms in the mood for, she'll love that she can have amazing brunch specials at any time on her special day. Make reservations and see the full menu at silvertoncasino.com.