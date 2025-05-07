No Real ID? Here’s What You’ll Need

The Real ID deadline is here. The TSA says that if you don't have a Real ID starting today, you better get to the airport at least THREE HOURS EARLY - unless you have a passport or one of the other compliant pieces of identification.

But No One Told Me About Real ID!

Zip it - yes they did! The TSA has been talking about it all week, all year - for decades, actually!

Today is the day when you will legally need a Real ID to fly. If you don't know by now, it's a special driver's license with a star in the top corner.

If you don't have one yet, you're probably screwed. And in Las Vegas, the Nevada DMV - as well as other states DMV's - are extremely busy with people rushing to the deadline. The DMV is never really a picnic to begin with, but now it's a bad picnic, complete with ants, and mosquitos the size of your hand.

No Real ID? Here's What You Need

The TSA says if you're over 18 and DON'T have a Real ID, you should get to the airport at least three hours early, because you will be subject to delays and additional screening.

You should also bring as many forms of ID as possible, with your picture, because just a driver's license on its own isn't good enough anymore. Even library cards - just grab it all. But even then, you're not guaranteed to make it through security checkpoints.

You Can Still Fly But Be Prepared

There are a few acceptable alternatives to Real IDs. Here is a full list of all the compliant identification

1. A state-issued "Enhanced Driver's License." Several states issue these. They'll have either a star or a U.S. flag at the top, with the word "enhanced."

2. A U.S. passport, or a U.S. passport card.

3. DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, or FAST).

4. A U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents. Or a HSPD-12 PIV card, which some federal employees and contractors have.

5. A permanent resident card. Or a border crossing card.

6. An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation or Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

7. A foreign government-issued passport.

8. A Canadian driver's license.

9. A Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC).

10. A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Employment Authorization Card (I-766).

11. A U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential.

12. A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC).