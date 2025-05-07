Mother’s Day Deals 2025: Sweet Freebies And Budget-Friendly Treats to Spoil Mom

Mother’s Day is almost here—and it’s time to celebrate the sleep-deprived, love-filled, and endlessly hardworking rockstars we call Mom.

If you're still hunting for budget-friendly ways to show your appreciation, we've rounded up some great national Mother's Day deals to help you treat her without breaking the bank.

National Food Chains Offering Mother's Day Deals

1. Edible Arrangement

There's still time to score a discounted Edible Arrangement basket. This Mother's Day, our favorite edible gift basket company will be offering discounts. Use the code "LUVMOM15" at checkout for a 15% discount on its Mother's Day gift baskets.

2. Buca di Beppo

It's one of our favorite Italian-family style restaurants: Buca di Beppo. This Mother's Day, Buca di Beppo is offering a free slice of chocolate cake to any mom who dines in on Mother's Day. This promotion is not available for takeout orders, according to Buca di Beppo's website.

3. Einstein Bros Bagels

If your mom loves bagels, then this is the perfect gift. Throughout Mother's Day -- and Father's Day -- Einstein Bros Bagels will be offering 20% off all e-gift card purchases. Click here to purchase a gift card.

4. Panda Express

What's a better gift for mom than relaxing? For this Mother's Day, grab some Chinese takeout from Panda Express. For a limited time, Panda Express is offering a five-person family meal for $30. You must use the code "THANKSMOM" at checkout for this deal to apply. The five-person family meal includes two large sides and three large entrees.

5. KFC Partners with Benchmark Resorts

This isn’t your typical “deal,” but it’s a creative one. KFC has teamed up with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels to offer the “Mom Flies the Coop” package—available May 10–11 at select properties in AZ, MA, OR, FL, and WA.

The experience includes:

A two-day stay

A KFC bathrobe

Chicken & Waffles delivered to your room

6. Applebee's

A cold margarita and some spinach dip from Applebee's are all we need sometimes. For a Mother's Day promotion, if you buy a $50 Applebee's gift card, then you receive a $10 bonus card.

7. California Pizza Kitchen

CPK will offer a special and limited-edition heart-shaped pizza for Mother's Day weekend (thin crust only), and $8 glasses of sangria. The restaurant will also offer $10 bonus gift cards for every $50 gift card purchase.

8. Cracker Barrel

Get 20% off gift cards through May 11. Southern comfort and savings? Yes, please.

9. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill will have a special Mother's Day menu available from May 1 until May 11. This Italian chain is also hosting a gift card program that's similar to the other chain restaurants above. A $50 gift card purchase will give you $10 back in a bonus card.

10. Hooters

Wait, hear us out—Hooters might just be the unexpected MVP of Mother's Day (takeout recommended).

This Sunday, May 11, treat Mom—or yourself—to a wing lover’s dream. Buy 10 wings, and get 10 boneless wings absolutely free. It's a saucy deal worth celebrating.

11. Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is debuting a strawberry-iced ice cream cake just for Mom. Plus, get $5 off any cake $30 or more through the app.