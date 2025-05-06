Seahawks Pick UNLV’s Ricky White III in NFL Draft, Ending 15-Year Wait

Ricky White III made history for UNLV football by becoming the first Rebel selected in the NFL Draft in 15 years. On April 26, White was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round with the 238th overall pick. He follows offensive lineman Joe Hawley, who was the last UNLV player drafted back in 2010 by the Atlanta Falcons.

White leaves a lasting legacy at UNLV, ranking second in school history for career receptions with 218 and for 100-yard receiving games with 13. He ranks third all-time in receiving yards (3,143), and in touchdown catches (23).



To add to his offensive production, White's contributions to our team on special teams were phenomenal, and he was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year for blocking four punts (which also led all of NCAA Football in the 2024 season). His versatility and playmaking ability had NFL scouts buzzing, and he ended up being the first player in the history of the Seahawks franchise to be drafted.