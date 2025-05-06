Raiders Draft Class Sets NFL Athletic Records Under Carroll-Spytek Leadership

HENDERSON, NEVADA – JANUARY 27: John Spytek (L) and Pete Carroll take questions during a news conference introducing Spytek as the general manager and Carroll as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on January 27, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.

The Raiders have successfully completed their first NFL Draft under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. The Raiders selected a total of 11 players. This draft class stands out for its athleticism; the Raiders had seven players with 'elite' relative athletic scores (RAS). This ties the Raiders with the Chargers for the most elite scores in the league.



Among the standout selections, six players, including cornerback Darien Porter and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton, scored nine or higher on the RAS scale. Overall, the Raiders' draft class ranked 12th in the NFL for athleticism, marking a significant improvement from the previous year.

Owner Mark Davis expressed enthusiasm for the emphasis on speed and athletic traits, particularly highlighting Thornton. "Mark joked that was the Al Davis pick of this draft, the height, weight, speed, raw traits, athleticism, speed," Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan said.

The wide receiver group underwent a major overhaul, with only Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker returning from last season. The Raiders added TCU's Jack Bech and Thornton and converted quarterback Tommy Mellott, who is expected to evolve into a versatile weapon similar to Julian Edelman. Bech provides the toughness; Thornton provides the height and explosiveness for downfield.

Bech tumbles over a defender in the game against the Lions on September 30, 2023. In going with the same starting offensive unit, the team focused on depth with activity on the line of scrimmage. In putting together the 2023 draft class, Spytek wanted to build a strong offensive line and took two offensive linemen, Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, back to back in the third draft round. The team also services some depth on the defensive line with Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues in rounds 5 and 6. Hemingway and Pegues are expected to create increased competition alongside established players like Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler.