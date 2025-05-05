Normal Or Nope: It Might Be Childish, But Do You Still Do It

It's another round of "Normal or Nope" and although it might be childish, do you still do it? The Mike & Carla Morning Show do three of these at a time. To start things off, do you say good-bye when leaving a party? Do you heat up everything on your plate at the same time when you put it in the microwave?

Now a lot of listeners where split on the first two. However, the third one is the one that struck a chord with everyone. Does everyone still do the "Dutch" oven? If you don't know what we're talking about, imagine being in bed, the other person passes a bit of gas under the covers, then pulls the covers over the other person's head.

That is what you call a "Dutch Oven"...and then everyone laughs of course!

Normal or Nope: It's Childish, But Do You Still Do It

Well, Quora threw this out there and the thread was hysterical! Especially when it came to brothers and sisters! This is the "Normal or Nope" that everyone had an opinion on. However, we were SHOCKED (shocked) when a guy texted in to say that his wife had done it to him!

Or sure it is childish, but admittedly, adults still do it. Why? We have no idea...maybe it is still good for a laugh? Good for a relationship, we think not...okay, maybe the first time. But that would be the ONLY time.

Once you go that route, The M&C Morning Show advise never going down that road again! Reheating food separately or together is up for grabs. Saying "goodbye" before leaving, it's up to you.

But to be honest, we don't advise pulling the "Dutch" on someone you love...or the next thing you know, you are sleeping alone.