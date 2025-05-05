Group Therapy: What Would You Have Done

ContestsEvents
Recently, in another segment of Group Therapy, it was basically a question of what would you have done in a case like this. A mom had emailed The Mike &…

Recently, in another segment of Group Therapy, it was basically a question of what would you have done in a case like this. A mom had emailed The Mike & Carla Morning Show about a situation that happened at a party she took her child to.

It was a kid's birthday party and as the party went on, the host child was getting a little out of hand. The mother of the child was not having it and quickly disciplined the child. And she did it in front of the other children and parents.

Well, as you can imagine, the mother who emailed the show was the one who spoke up. And now she wanted to know if she was okay doing so or should have just left well enough alone.

Group Therapy: Seriously, What Would You Have Done

Now according to Enannysource, which gives some tips on disciplining your child, says you might not want to do this in front of others. In fact, the article suggests you take them aside, talk to them in a quite tone. Another tip suggests NOT to humiliate in front of others.

According to some of the other parents at the party, it was none of their business how the parent corrects their kid.

But of course in group therapy, we wanted to know what you thought. Believe it or not, some listeners said they didn't have a problem with what the host mom did. In fact, saying that this might be the only way to get through to through to the kid.

Stating that actions have consequences, a few listeners thought this was the only thing the mom could do. Now, Mike O'Brian, who has two daughters, said that no matter what his kids did, he would have never corrected them like this...especially at a party!

Carla Rea, who does not have kids, thought the same thing...there's nothing else the mother of the child could have done? But again, was it right for the one mom to speak up?

Listen to the segment yourself...find out what the host mom did and you decide.

