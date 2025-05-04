ContestsEvents
Words That We Mispronounce On Purpose

Mike O'Brian
Words that we might say differently for what ever reason

Words that we might say wrong on purpose and the books that might help correct us.

 Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images

We all have them, but why? What are those words you mispronounce on purpose? Is it just to annoy others, or just to annoy your kids? The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know what those words were for you and, more importantly, why!

For example, Mike O'Brian had a word he got from his father..."beautimous"! We're thinking that you can guess what that means. For Carla Rea is very proud to use the word given to us by former President George W. Bush..."strategery"!

Now a lot of times parents will put the word "the" in front of a lot of things...again, basically to be annoying to their kids. For example, on The M&C Morning Show, announcing the band Journey...instead saying "The" Journey. Same could be said for calling it "the Google"!

Of course, this is all in good fun...but is it. Aside from the made up words, are there words you mispronounce on purpose? For whatever reason?

Those Words You Mispronounce On Purpose

We know for a fact that when you open the phone and text lines, listeners never disappoint! One woman uses the word "face-cracken"...not sure if there is a hyphen in it since it's not a real word. However, it's a word that she uses when she is on Facebook and someone might ask what she's doing.

On the other hand, a listener texted in saying how her Dad mispronounces certain days of the week. Not all of them, just Tuesday and Wednesday. Why? She has no idea!

Not to be confused with another listener who through the word "dumbassery" out there. We think we all know what that word might mean right?

No matter the reason, no matter the word, we all have a few in our back pocket. But if you have a couple of minutes, check out the segment from the other morning and enjoy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
