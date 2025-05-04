ContestsEvents
Rick Springfield’s ‘I Want My 80s Tour’ Coming To Vegas Valley

The legendary Rick Springfield is hitting the road again with another “I Want My 80s Tour”. And he’s bringing some other icons from the MTV decade of music. The tour…

Wendy Rush
Rick Springfield plays guitar on stage while wearing black pants and a short-sleeved black button-up shirt.

Rick Springfield performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

The legendary Rick Springfield is hitting the road again with another "I Want My 80s Tour". And he's bringing some other icons from the MTV decade of music. The tour is set to kick off May 28 in Clearwater, Florida with the last show on October 8 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 47-show run will travel all over the country with shows in many major cities. Including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlantic City and Salt Lake City.

Rick Springfield's 'I Want My 80s Tour' Line-Up

Singer-songwriter John Waite will be joining Springfield on this tour. It won't be the first time the 80s icons have shared a stage. In fact, the pair just toured together in 2022 with Men At Work. John Waite is best known for his smash solo hit "Missing You". But also had success as a member of the band Bad English. With hits like "When I See You Smile", which went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Price of Love", which landed in the top ten.

Also joining the 2025 "I Want My 80s Tour" is Wang Chung. The English new-wave band saw a lot of success in the U.S. in the mid to late 80s, with five top-40 hits. Including "Dance Hall Days", "Let's Go" and "Everybody Have Fun Tonight".

Fans will also see two additional supporting acts on the "I Want My 80s Tour". English musician Paul Young will be performing. Best known for his 1985 cover of "Everytime You Go Away". And John Cafferty rounds out the line-up. Known for his his work with American rock band the Beaver Brown band. Best known for their 1983 hit "On The Dark Side", which went to number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984.

Ticket Info

The "I Want My 80s Tour" will be landing in the Las Vegas valley on August 10, 2025. The show will be in Henderson at the Lee's Family Forum with doors opening at 7 p.m. General admission tickets start at $43 with VIP options starting at $311. Springfield is also offering VIP backstage experience tickets on his website that includes a meet-and greet for $350. General admission and VIP tickets are available through axs.com.

