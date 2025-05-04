New Youth Behavioral Health Clinic Providing Critical Care In Nevada

May is Mental Health Awareness month and one community organization is celebrating in the best possible way. With a grand opening of their new Behavioral Health Clinic in Las Vegas. Boys Town Nevada has partnered with the Collaboration Center Foundation in Southern Nevada to bring a brand new facility to the CCF campus.

Since 1991, Boys Town Nevada has worked passionately to support the mental and emotional well-being of youth and families throughout Southern Nevada. They do this through their innovative, family-centered approach to providing care and support to families in the Las Vegas area. With their main office based in Las Vegas, Boys Town Nevada was able to help more than 7,400 children in 2024 alone. Impacting more than 36,000 lives statewide.

Through Boys Town Nevada, Southern Nevada families can receive needed in-home family services, common sense parenting classes, and more through the new Behavioral Health Clinic at Collaboration Center. These services are designed to equip families with the tools they need to build safe, stable home environments. Thus supporting reunification and prevent family disruption.

The Boys Town Nevada Behavioral Health Clinic will offer comprehensive outpatient services for children and young adults up to age 22. The services include individual and family therapy and well as psychological evaluations. The Behavioral Health Clinic can address concerns including ADHD, academic struggles, emotional or behavioral challenges and relationship issues.

Boys Town Nevada Behavioral Health Clinic Grand Opening

The grand opening celebration will be on Wednesday, May 7 and will include a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Followed by a ribbon-cutting for another new facility on the Collaboration Center, the Let’s Talk! Child Development Center. The grand opening will include photo opportunities as well as a chance to tour the facility.

Guests are invited to join the celebration at the Collaboration Center campus. Located at 8390 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89113. For more information about the services provided by Boys Town Nevada, visit BoysTown.org.