Innovative New Preschool With Therapy Services Opens In Las Vegas

The Collaboration Center, Las Vegas’ largest disability resource network, has announced the grand opening of a new preschool in Las Vegas. In partnership with Let’s Talk! Child Development Center, the new preschool will offer therapy services in addition to early education. Making it the first of its kind in Nevada.

The new preschool is the latest project for the Let’s Talk! Therapy Center. The therapist-owned and operated company offers their clients advanced services in speech, occupational and physical therapy. And was named "Best of Las Vegas" in all three disciplines in 2022 by the Las Vegas Review Journal. They offer services to individuals and families throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The Let’s Talk! Child Development Center will offer younger clients the same types of therapies, in addition to ABA services. These services will be available in conjunction with early childhood education instruction. Fostering holistic growth and nurturing development with programs designed by speech, occupational, physical and ABA therapists.

The new development center is located on the Collaboration Center Foundation's campus. Continuing CCF's mission of inclusivity in the Las Vegas community, the program accepts neurodivergent and neurotypical students along with those with varying levels of ability.

Preschool Therapy Center Grand Opening

The Las Vegas community is invited to the Grand Opening of the Let's Talk! Child Development Center on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 with a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. The grand opening will give guests the opportunity to see the facility and will include photo opportunities.

The grand opening of the Let's Talk! Child Development Center will be one of two ribbon-cutting ceremonies on the Collaboration Center campus on May 7. Boys Town Nevada will also be celebrating a new facility, also in partnership with CCF.

The grand opening will be at the Collaboration Center Foundation campus. Located at 8390 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89113. For more information about the grand opening or what the program offers, visit LetsTalkTherapy.com.