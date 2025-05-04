ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Behind the Scenes of a Las Vegas Classic: The Helldorado Parade

Las Vegas may be best known for its dazzling neon lights, world-class shows, and round-the-clock entertainment—but once a year, the city proudly tips its hat to its Western roots with…

Slone Terranella
CLV Helldorado 2024 Parade
Mona Shield Payne Photography LLC

Las Vegas may be best known for its dazzling neon lights, world-class shows, and round-the-clock entertainment—but once a year, the city proudly tips its hat to its Western roots with a time-honored tradition: the Helldorado Parade.

A celebration steeped in history and bursting with community spirit, the Helldorado Parade has been marching through the streets of Las Vegas for generations. From horse-drawn wagons and high school marching bands to imaginative floats and vibrant cultural displays, the parade has grown into a powerful symbol of unity, creativity, and pride. But what does it take to keep this tradition alive? We sat down with Marja Bigas, Special Events Administrator for the City of Las Vegas, to find out.

Talking Solutions
Slone TerranellaEditor
Related Stories
Hope link CEO graphic
Talking SolutionsHopeLink of Southern Nevada: Fighting Housing Insecurity, One Family at a TimeSlone Terranella
Portrait of a multiethnic couple with a newborn in arms at home
Talking SolutionsThe Critical First Five Years: Supporting Early Childhood Development with First 5 NevadaSlone Terranella
Happy African American boy giving high five to his pediatrician after medical examination at doctor's office.
Talking SolutionsThe Importance of Preventative Screenings, More with Dr. Justine Suba-CohenSlone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect