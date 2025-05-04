Behind the Scenes of a Las Vegas Classic: The Helldorado Parade

Las Vegas may be best known for its dazzling neon lights, world-class shows, and round-the-clock entertainment—but once a year, the city proudly tips its hat to its Western roots with a time-honored tradition: the Helldorado Parade.

A celebration steeped in history and bursting with community spirit, the Helldorado Parade has been marching through the streets of Las Vegas for generations. From horse-drawn wagons and high school marching bands to imaginative floats and vibrant cultural displays, the parade has grown into a powerful symbol of unity, creativity, and pride. But what does it take to keep this tradition alive? We sat down with Marja Bigas, Special Events Administrator for the City of Las Vegas, to find out.