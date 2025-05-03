Nevada Shakespeare Festival Performing Two Classics For Spring

Nevada Shakespeare Festival is bringing two separate plays to families in the Las Vegas Valley this Spring. The first is their pop-up Shakespeare In The Park show, Comedy Of Errors. In partnership with the City of Henderson, Nevada Shakespeare Festival is offering this show for free to Nevada families.

One performance was scheduled to be on Saturday, May 3, but was canceled due to unfavorable weather. The last performance in Henderson will be on Tuesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy the show at the outdoor venue of Solista Park at Inspirada. The park is located just southeast of the Henderson Executive Airport. There is also a performance scheduled for Saturday, May 24 in North Las Vegas at Aliante Nature Discovery Park.

Details About Nevada Shakespeare Festival's 'Comedy Of Errors'

Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors follows two sets of identical twins separated at birth as they cross paths later in life. Not knowing the others exist leads to a cacophony of chaos and identity confusion. The show, set in the Greek city of Ephesus, is performed by only six of Nevada Shakespeare Festival's actors playing multiple roles.

This 75-minute adaptation of Comedy of Errors is sure to delight fans of all ages with puppetry, whirlwind costume changes, dancing and a lot of energy. And, as Nevada Shakespeare Festival is known for, the performances are interactive and tells the traditional story of Shakespeare through a fresh perspective.

Details About Nevada Shakespeare Festival's 'Hamlet'

Besides their pop-up Shakespeare In The Park show, Nevada Shakespeare Company has a show every year on their main stage as well. This will be the year of Hamlet, which runs from Thursday, May 8 to Sunday, May 17 at :Cornerstone Park. Located just west of Stephanie Street on Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. This show will begin at p.m.

The story of Hamlet follows the son of a murdered king as he seeks vengeance for his father's death. This performance will be longer than the shorter adaptations of the pop-up series. Nevada Shakespeare Festival does, however, try to keep their main stage shows to under 2.5 hours, including an intermission. And promises that these performances will stay true to Shakespeare's characters while telling the story in new and unique ways.

For more information about Nevada Shakespeare Festival, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.