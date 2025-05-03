Las Vegas 2025 Great American Foodie Fest

Calling all Foodies! The most delicious festival in Las Vegas is back for another weekend of some delicious treats and savory eats. The Great American Foodie Fest will return to Desert Breeze Park on May 9 through May 11, 2025. And with carnival rides and entertainment as well, this festival has something for everyone.

2025 Great American Foodie Fest Eats

Many return guests of the Great American Foodie Fest say it's the closest thing some cities will get to a county fair. Except you won't find food quite like this at your regular county event. This festival brings chefs in from all over the country to spoil Las Vegas with their culinary creations. The mission of the festival is to bring flavors from all over the country that Nevadans just won't find anywhere near home.

Visitors will find everything from Southern comfort food to fusions from the California coast. With over 50 of the country's best food trucks, the Great American Foodie Fest is such a food-lovers paradise that is was named on Tasting Table's list of 21 Food Festivals Across The U.S. You Need To Add To Your Bucket List. As well as on Yizzam's list of The Country's Best Food Festivals Worth The Trip.

Entertainment & Tickets

In addition to the many food options guests will find, the Great American Foodie Fest also features a Beer & Cocktail Garden. For the kids and kids-at-heart, there will be many carnival games and rides. Including a Ferris wheel, Tilt-a-Whirl and other carnival favorites.

There will be live entertainment during all three days of the festival. Including singers, dance performances, breakdance competitions, live DJs and more. Early bird tickets for the Great American Foodie Fest are on sale now starting at $10 for general admission.

Carnival rides are additional and range between $4-$7 per ride. Guests are encouraged to get the all-day riding pass for $40. VIP tickets are also available starting at $60 online and $75 at the gate. The VIP ticket gives patrons access to exclusive menu items offered by 12 vendors. As well as access to special climate-controlled restrooms. Get more information at greatamericanfoodiefest.com.