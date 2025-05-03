ContestsEvents
Fremont Street Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With 3-Day Fiesta

Lots of places in the Las Vegas valley are celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year. But only one place is keeping the party going for three days of fun. Fremont…

Wendy Rush
Latin couple of dancers wearing traditional Mexican dress from Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico Latin America, young hispanic woman and man in cinco de mayo Festival

Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez/Getty Images

Lots of places in the Las Vegas valley are celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year. But only one place is keeping the party going for three days of fun. Fremont Street Experience is kicking off their celebration on Saturday, May 3 with live music, drinks specials and all the food you'd expect for the fifth.

The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is celebrating the spirit of Mexican culture with live Latin music on all three of the Fremont Street Experience stages. A variety of Latin artists will be bringing a mix of live mariachi, banda and cumbia music to the celebration.

Fremont Street Cinco de Mayo Entertainment

The music starts on Saturday, May 3 with Alter Ego with Chandiss, Bling, Dez Hoston, Dr Rock, Latin Fusion, Sonz, Titicó, Volume, Zowie Bowie and Tony Marques Band.

On Sunday, May 4 the entertainment continues with Claudine Castro, Grupo Zigma, Havana Express, Super Groupo K-LI2, Latin Fusion, Latin Variety Show, Lvado, Sonz, Titicó, Volume 1 and headliners The Outlaw Mariachi.

The line-up for the final day of entertainment on Monday, May 5 includes Claudine Castro, Latin Breeze, Latin Fusion, Latin Variety Show, Lvado, Mariachi Franco de Las Vegas, Sonz, Titicó, Variation 5, Volume 1 and headliners The Outlaw Mariachi. Banda Desierto will also be roaming through the crowds of Fremont Street playing Mariachi music.

The Cinco de Mayo fiesta on Fremont Street is free to attend and all ages are welcome. There will be plenty of food to celebrate the occasion as well as outdoor bars with drink specials all weekend long. Parking is available in the Fremont Street Parking Garage. Located at the corner of 4th Street and Carson Avenue. Rates are $4 per hour with a maximum of $20 per day.

To get more information about the Cinco de Mayo fiesta at Fremont Street Experience, visit vegasexperience.com. Want more from this author? Check out her home page.

Cinco de MayoFremont Street Experiencemariachi
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
