Cinco de Mayo Fiesta On Henderson’s Water Street

The City of Henderson is gearing up to celebrate Mexican heritage and culture in their upcoming 2025 Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. This free, family-friendly event will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Henderson's Water Street Plaza. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs and enjoy an evening of food, drinks and live music.

Details About Water Street's Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Water Street will offer authentic Mexican cuisine from a variety of local food trucks. Including And A Beer, Brownie Bar LV, Crazy Churro, El Fuego Picante, Ole Manny’s Seafood Shack, and Papa's Papas LLC.

Besides food trucks in the Water Street Plaza area, there are also many restaurants in the vicinity ready to serve your traditional favorites. Including Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina on Water Street, Bajamar Seafood & Tacos on Pacific Avenue, and Habaneros Taco Grill on Basic Road.

For those who like to shop during their fiesta, there will also be local community craft vendors at the event as well. Including Brew & Bougie, Creative Mayhem, Enchanted Trees and Things, Isaro’s Whisper, Otavalo’s Craft, Pink Stone Enterprize, Prime Lighting/JellyFish Lighting, Sandee’s Crystals LLC and The Ark.

Live music is scheduled for the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. Performed by both local and visiting musicians. Kicking off the event will be Keller Middle School Mariachi, performing from 5 to 5:30p.m. Followed by the College of Southern Nevada's Mariachi Plata from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. And finally Mariachi Herencia de México will be headlining. The two-time Latin Grammy-nominated group will take the stage from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

While the fiesta doesn't start until 5:30 p.m., families are encouraged to come early to pick their spot in the Water Street Plaza area. To get more information about the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Henderson, visit cityofhenderson.com.