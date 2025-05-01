ContestsEvents
Woman Pulled Over For Speeding To Get To “Thomas the Train”

A woman in New York was pulled over for Speeding because she was late to a “Thomas the Train” event. The worst part, she had her two-year-old in the car…

Morty
Thomas the train in front of a train station.

RONKS, PA – SEPTEMBER 12: Thomas the Tank Engine arrives at Strasburg Rail Road for Thomas & Friends: A Day Out with Thomas Tour 2014 at Strasburg Rail Road Museum on September 12, 2014 in the Ronks community of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HIT Entertainment)

 Lisa Lake / Stringer via Getty Images

I Can't Be Late

Danielle DaSilva, a 37-year-old woman from New York was caught speeding the other day. She was going about 102 miles per hour. In the car with her, a male passenger and her two-year-old.

DaSilva was driving an SUV, so going that fast in a car like that isn't the greatest idea. She was eventually pulled over by a police officer. When asked why she was driving so fast and recklessly, Danielle told the cop the truth...she was late for a "Thomas the Train" event happening. Mind you this wasn't at night or in the middle of the day, it was at 8:30 in the morning.

The Charges

Danielle DaSilva was arrested. She was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree...risk of injury to a minor...and she failed to stop on the right side of the road, so tack that charge on as well. DaSilva, the Brooklyn native was released but it was on a $500 bon, according to NBC New York.

Find out more in today's Other News.

New YorkSpeedingThomas the TrainWeird News
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
About
Connect