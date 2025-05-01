Woman Pulled Over For Speeding To Get To “Thomas the Train”

RONKS, PA – SEPTEMBER 12: Thomas the Tank Engine arrives at Strasburg Rail Road for Thomas & Friends: A Day Out with Thomas Tour 2014 at Strasburg Rail Road Museum on September 12, 2014 in the Ronks community of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HIT Entertainment)

A woman in New York was pulled over for Speeding because she was late to a "Thomas the Train" event. The worst part, she had her two-year-old in the car with her.

I Can't Be Late

Danielle DaSilva, a 37-year-old woman from New York was caught speeding the other day. She was going about 102 miles per hour. In the car with her, a male passenger and her two-year-old.

DaSilva was driving an SUV, so going that fast in a car like that isn't the greatest idea. She was eventually pulled over by a police officer. When asked why she was driving so fast and recklessly, Danielle told the cop the truth...she was late for a "Thomas the Train" event happening. Mind you this wasn't at night or in the middle of the day, it was at 8:30 in the morning.

The Charges

Danielle DaSilva was arrested. She was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree...risk of injury to a minor...and she failed to stop on the right side of the road, so tack that charge on as well. DaSilva, the Brooklyn native was released but it was on a $500 bon, according to NBC New York.