Station Casinos Set to Open First Strip Sportsbook at Treasure Island

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: The marquee at the Treasure Island Hotel &amp; Casino shows advertisements for the “Mystere by Cirque du Soleil” show as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cirque du Soleil announced that it is temporarily suspending all six of its Las Vegas shows beginning tomorrow as well as around the world to help stop the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Station Casinos is ready to enter the Las Vegas Strip scene with the opening of its first sportsbook, STN Sportsbook, at Treasure Island.

The regulatory approval is new and represents a significant opportunity for Station Casinos and Treasure Island moving forward. Najam Khan, executive vice president and general manager of Treasure Island, shared his excitement, telling News 3 Las Vegas, "We couldn't be more excited to embark on this historic partnership with Station Casinos. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and entertainment, now integrated with Station Casinos' innovative approach to sports betting."

The new STN Sportsbook will include eight kiosks, 74 television screens, and mobile sign-up stations to make user account creation smoother. The sportsbook will enhance Treasure Island's betting opportunities with many of the popular Station Casinos contests and host unique events throughout the year to improve the overall guest experience. This cooperation should serve as a significant advancement towards the convergence of exceptional hospitality and an exciting, updated sports betting experience on the Strip.

