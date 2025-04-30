Station Casinos Set to Open First Strip Sportsbook at Treasure Island

Station Casinos is ready to enter the Las Vegas Strip scene with the opening of its first sportsbook, STN Sportsbook, at Treasure Island.

The regulatory approval is new and represents a significant opportunity for Station Casinos and Treasure Island moving forward. Najam Khan, executive vice president and general manager of Treasure Island, shared his excitement, telling News 3 Las Vegas, "We couldn't be more excited to embark on this historic partnership with Station Casinos. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and entertainment, now integrated with Station Casinos' innovative approach to sports betting."