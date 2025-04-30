Star Wars Weddings At Little Las Vegas Chapel May The 4th

Star Wars fans, are you planning a wedding? Why not share your intergalactic 'I do's' on Star Wars day!
Star Wars Weddings In Las Vegas
The Little Vegas Chapel is hosting Star Wars inspired weddings with Darth Vader & Princess Leia on May the 4th.
Highlights include a light saber-decorated podium, a themed Unity Sand Ceremony, and Star Wars inspired bouquets and boutonnieres.
The Little Vegas Chapel, is an award-winning wedding chapel located in the Neon Gateway, near the iconic Las Vegas Arts District. They are joining the galaxy-wide celebration of Star Wars Day on Sunday, May 4 (May the Fourth).
May The 4th Star Wars Wedding Packages
Priced at $860, Star Wars Fans ready to join the alliance can book the ‘Yoda One For Me’ package which includes: A Star Wars ceremony performed by a Princess Leia or Darth Vader Officiant in the Archway Chapel.
It includes custom Star Wars music, roundtrip limo services from guest hotel. A unity Sand Ceremony (color choice of red, black, blue or yellow), large Star Wars inspired bouquet and boutonniere. Also, a professional photographer's 30-minute extended photo session, 25 digital images, and video recording of ceremony. Along with a Star Wars inspired certificate, marriage license holder, fuzzy dice and up to 18 guests. Perfect for couples who are ready to say, 'I Chew-se you.'
An additional Star Wars-themed ceremony option includes the ‘Love Star’ package priced at $600. Click here for a complete list of wedding package options. Gratuities are not included, stormtroopers, so be kind!
Couples are encouraged to call (702) 385-5683 to book a reservation, for their Star Wars wedding.
May the fourth be with you, and a very happy lifetime together!
