Star Wars Weddings At Little Las Vegas Chapel May The 4th

 Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

Star Wars fans, are you planning a wedding? Why not share your intergalactic 'I do's' on Star Wars day!

Star Wars Weddings In Las Vegas

The Little Vegas Chapel is hosting Star Wars inspired weddings with Darth Vader & Princess Leia on May the 4th.

Highlights include a light saber-decorated podium, a themed Unity Sand Ceremony, and Star Wars inspired bouquets and boutonnieres.

The Little Vegas Chapel, is an award-winning wedding chapel located in the Neon Gateway, near the iconic Las Vegas Arts District. They are joining the galaxy-wide celebration of Star Wars Day on Sunday, May 4 (May the Fourth).

May The 4th Star Wars Wedding Packages

Priced at $860, Star Wars Fans ready to join the alliance can book the ‘Yoda One For Me’ package which includes: A Star Wars ceremony performed by a Princess Leia or Darth Vader Officiant in the Archway Chapel.

It includes custom Star Wars music, roundtrip limo services from guest hotel. A unity Sand Ceremony (color choice of red, black, blue or yellow), large Star Wars inspired bouquet and boutonniere. Also, a professional photographer's 30-minute extended photo session25 digital imagesand video recording of ceremony. Along with a Star Wars inspired certificate, marriage license holder, fuzzy dice and up to 18 guests. Perfect for couples who are ready to say, 'I Chew-se you.'

An additional Star Wars-themed ceremony option includes the ‘Love Star’ package priced at $600. Click here for a complete list of wedding package options. Gratuities are not included, stormtroopers, so be kind!

Couples are encouraged to call (702) 385-5683 to book a reservation, for their Star Wars wedding.

May the fourth be with you, and a very happy lifetime together!

Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
