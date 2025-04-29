Homeward Bound ‘Kitten Shower’ Highlights Need For Vegas Fosters

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions threw a fur baby shower this weekend in support of local animals in need. The event aimed to bring awareness about local cats who need homes as well as provide supplies to cats who are currently in foster care.

The organization's "Kitten Shower" took place on Saturday, April 26 with an open invitation to the Las Vegas community. Guests enjoyed baby shower activities while meeting some of the kittens available for adoption. And just like a regular baby shower, visitors were encouraged to bring gifts for the little ones.

Foster Through Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions

This weekend's event highlighted the growing need in Las Vegas for foster homes for animals. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions anticipates hundreds of new kittens this spring and summer that will need homes. The organization provides a basic starter kit of supplies to those who take a cat into their home. As well as training and medical care for the animal, and support for the foster parent.

A foster parent does not have to commit to adoption of the animal they take in. Their commitment includes providing daily care for an animal and helping them socialize and prepare for adoption. Those who are interested in becoming a foster parent through Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions can call 702-463-9996 or visit homewardboundcats.org.

Those who were unable to attend the kitten shower but wish to send gifts are welcome to stop by the adoption center. Located at 2675 East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. Donations needed include Dry Kitten Food, Canned Kitten Food, Kitten Formula and Bottle-Feeding Supplies. The organization also has a wish list through both Chewy and Amazon. Donations will go directly to help kittens and cats who are already in foster care as well as those that will be placed in the future.