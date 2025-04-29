First Friday Announces Theme For May: Love Art

First Friday is back this weekend for another night of local artists, crafts and live music. The First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local art and culture in Las Vegas. And they've just announced that "Love Art" will be the theme for May 2, 2025.

Every month, the First Friday Foundation invites Las Vegas community members of all ages to enjoy unique arts and crafts in the famous Arts District in the heart of downtown. Construction is happening this weekend in the area that will divert the event from its normal path. Guests will find the event this weekend on Main Street with the Art Walk remaining on Boulder Avenue, next to the Arts Factory.

First Friday Details For May 2, 2025

This weekend's featured artist will be Nancy Good. Famous for her mural-sized canvases, Good often incorporates hidden messages and symbols within her art. With a mission to visually interpret humanity's dichotomies, Good also practices self-portraits that will inspire deep contemplation about modern society.

Good's work has been on display in various local venues. Including the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, and the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in Summerlin. Her work can also be seen outside of Nevada in various galleries and private collections. Good will be joined by other established artists, including fellow resident artist Andrea Knox. As well as Alec DeVay, of DeVay art, who is the featured artist of the month for the Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space.

In addition to showcasing local artists, First Friday is also committed to supporting local musicians. This weekend, guests will enjoy live music from a new Indie Music Stage what will feature young local musicians. Over twenty gourmet food trucks will also be on site to satisfy guests culinary needs. And many restaurants and bars in the Arts District and surrounding areas will also be open to serve visitors.

First Friday will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Get more information and book parking at ffflv.org.