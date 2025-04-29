Annual Boulder City Spring Jamboree This Weekend

It's an annual tradition that has become a staple with many local residents as well as outside visitors. Held every first weekend in May, the Boulder City Spring Jamboree has marked the beginning of the city's lively event season since its inception in 1977. It is held in the heart of Boulder City’s historic downtown and has something for the whole family.

The Boulder City Spring Jamboree spans four of the city's public parks. Including Bicentennial Park, Wilbur Square, and North and South Escalate Parks. The picturesque landscape serves as the perfect backdrop to what has become the primary fundraising event for the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Details About The 2025 Boulder City Spring Jamboree

This year's festival will bring more of the same activities and events that patrons have come to expect. The "Best Dam Classic Car Show" is returning, with hot rods and vehicles from all across the West. Rows upon rows of arts and craft booths will also be on site with local artisans displaying their work for purchase.

The Southern Nevada Gem & Mineral Society is bringing back their rock, gem, and mineral show. Located in the Boulder City Recreation Center, the show will feature natural treasures from around the globe. And children will have plenty of activities to do as well, including games and mini carnival rides. Guests can plan to stay at the festival all day as there will also be food and drink trucks throughout the event.

There will be live music for both days of the festival. As well as the Little Miss and Mister Pageant. Admission is free and more information is available at springjamboree.com.

The Boulder City Spring Jamboree not only supports the Boulder City economy, but also supports local businesses. The event will span two days again this year. On Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.