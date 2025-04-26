ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Normal Or Nope: How Do You Eat Peanut Butter?

The other morning it was another round of “Normal or Nope”…and one of the questions was asking how you eat your peanut butter. To the surprise of The Mike &…

Mike O'Brian
One jar of peanut butter left on the shelf.

One jar of peanut butter is left on the store shelf.

 Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images

The other morning it was another round of "Normal or Nope"...and one of the questions was asking how you eat your peanut butter. To the surprise of The Mike & Carla Morning Show, there were quite a few different ways.

In fact, the using of utensils came into play depending on the level at which the peanut butter is at in the jar! But let's start at the beginning. The M&C Morning Show asking about fabric softener, cracking an egg with one hand, and then the peanut butter.

Of the three, are they simply normal or nope. The fabric softener was considered a "luxury" believe it or not! The cracking the egg with one hand, we concluded that most people would like to do it, but just couldn't!

Normal or Nope: How Do You Enjoy Peanut Butter

But it was the question about peanut butter that got the most attention. Keep in mind that an article mentions the good and bad of eating peanut butter on a regular basis. Eating Well states that eating the snack has it's benefits like, "...Fat and protein in peanut butter are slowly absorbed and help to keep blood sugar levels more stable”

But like everything else, in moderation! The topic also opened the question of eating it with your fingers. Some will eat it on a spoon or spreading it over bread or celery! We talked about it at great lengths and the more we talked, the more intense it got!

It got to the point where listeners were talking about what kitchen utensil is the best to use when it gets down to that lower third in the jar! On the other hand, we all agreed, once you get by the top of the jar, it starts to get on your fingers and hands...subsequently, it ends up on everything you touch!

Nonetheless, take a couple minutes, listen to the segment and see if you find the questions "Normal or Nope!"

EatingPeanutPeanut Butter
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Millennial Parents are Partying and Dancing with Their Kids at ‘Baby Raves’
Human InterestMillennial Parents are Partying and Dancing with Their Kids at ‘Baby Raves’Yvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: April 25
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 25
This Day in Sports History: April 24
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 24
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect