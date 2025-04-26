Normal Or Nope: How Do You Eat Peanut Butter?

The other morning it was another round of "Normal or Nope"...and one of the questions was asking how you eat your peanut butter. To the surprise of The Mike & Carla Morning Show, there were quite a few different ways.

In fact, the using of utensils came into play depending on the level at which the peanut butter is at in the jar! But let's start at the beginning. The M&C Morning Show asking about fabric softener, cracking an egg with one hand, and then the peanut butter.

Of the three, are they simply normal or nope. The fabric softener was considered a "luxury" believe it or not! The cracking the egg with one hand, we concluded that most people would like to do it, but just couldn't!

Normal or Nope: How Do You Enjoy Peanut Butter

But it was the question about peanut butter that got the most attention. Keep in mind that an article mentions the good and bad of eating peanut butter on a regular basis. Eating Well states that eating the snack has it's benefits like, "...Fat and protein in peanut butter are slowly absorbed and help to keep blood sugar levels more stable”

But like everything else, in moderation! The topic also opened the question of eating it with your fingers. Some will eat it on a spoon or spreading it over bread or celery! We talked about it at great lengths and the more we talked, the more intense it got!

It got to the point where listeners were talking about what kitchen utensil is the best to use when it gets down to that lower third in the jar! On the other hand, we all agreed, once you get by the top of the jar, it starts to get on your fingers and hands...subsequently, it ends up on everything you touch!