🌊 Mike & Carla’s 9th Annual Project: H2O
Project H2O is proudly sponsored by Port of Subs, with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas!
This summer, a simple case of water could save a life. We’re teaming up with The Salvation Army to help keep Southern Nevada safe and hydrated through the brutal summer months.
Join us for Mike & Carla’s 9th Annual Project: H2O, proudly sponsored by Port of Subs with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas!
Here’s how you can make a difference:
- Donate unopened cases of bottled water — any brand, any size — and help keep Las Vegas strong and hydrated.
Where to Donate:
📍 KKLZ Studios
2920 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to Noon
Donation Rewards:
🎟️ Donate 5 cases or more — receive a FREE lunch for two from Port of Subs!
🎟️ Donate 25 cases or more from your workplace — win a 6-foot sub to share with the whole office!
PLUS:
Every donation gets you entered for a chance to win an Apple iPad or an Apple Watch!
Project H2O, sponsored by Port of Subs with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas, wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of our Pallet Challenge Heroes: Cameron Law, Meineke, Shook & Stone and Centennial Subaru.
These community champions have each stepped up in a huge way — donating an entire pallet of bottled water to help save lives this summer. Each pallet represents hope, relief, and survival for so many facing the brutal Las Vegas heat.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being true heroes. Your kindness and leadership are making a real, lasting difference.