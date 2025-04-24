Ten-Time Grammy Winner George Benson Sets Two-Night Run at Wynn Las Vegas
Jazz great George Benson is back at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two nights of incredible performances on Apr. 25 and 26. Known for his pop, R&B, soul, and jazz style of genre-defying music, Benson continues to impress crowds with his singing and guitar playing, captivating audiences worldwide.
"With 36 studio albums and eight live albums, the 10-time GRAMMY-winner has summited the pop, R&B, soul, and jazz charts," the theater's team wrote. "His successful live concert history speaks to his vitality as a performing artist — Benson walks that delicate balance between being a consummate performer and an adventurous instrumentalist."
Benson's career spans over six decades, starting when he first picked up the guitar almost 70 years ago. He has since developed a storied discography that has led to many accolades and a tremendous following. His smooth vocals and creative guitar solos ultimately gave life to hits like “Give Me the Night” and “On Broadway,” and his inspiration continues to reach audiences today in ways that influence modern jazz and crossover music.
In a recent interview, Benson reflected on his storied career and expressed gratitude for the longevity and evolution of his sound. The upcoming Wynn performances are expected to highlight selections from his vast catalog, giving fans a rare chance to hear his timeless classics in an intimate Vegas setting.