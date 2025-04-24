Ten-Time Grammy Winner George Benson Sets Two-Night Run at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 13: Recording artist George Benson performs during the 19th annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love Gala” benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Bocelli at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jazz great George Benson is back at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two nights of incredible performances on Apr. 25 and 26. Known for his pop, R&B, soul, and jazz style of genre-defying music, Benson continues to impress crowds with his singing and guitar playing, captivating audiences worldwide.

"With 36 studio albums and eight live albums, the 10-time GRAMMY-winner has summited the pop, R&B, soul, and jazz charts," the theater's team wrote. "His successful live concert history speaks to his vitality as a performing artist — Benson walks that delicate balance between being a consummate performer and an adventurous instrumentalist."

Benson's career spans over six decades, starting when he first picked up the guitar almost 70 years ago. He has since developed a storied discography that has led to many accolades and a tremendous following. His smooth vocals and creative guitar solos ultimately gave life to hits like “Give Me the Night” and “On Broadway,” and his inspiration continues to reach audiences today in ways that influence modern jazz and crossover music.